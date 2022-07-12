ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘We’re in crisis’: Local shelters see uptick in surrendered, abandoned pets

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwCHs_0gcOJFln00
Mere Mere and Rudolph at the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society. July 11, 2022. (Courtesy: Michelle Simeone, WCGHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local animal shelters are noticing a troubling trend as some are beginning to fill up to levels not seen in years.

The West Columbia Gorge Humane Society tells KOIN 6 News many pets are being surrendered or abandoned. This follows shortly after the Humane Society of Southwest Washington said they’re seeing adoptions slow down.

The drop in adoptions is not the only issue. The WCGHS says they’re seeing a shortage of fosters as well.

Michelle Simeone, the executive director of WCGHS, says some people can no longer afford basic care for pets due to inflation. She says it’s a full 180-degree change from the record adoptions seen during the pandemic.

“We’re going backward here,” Simeone said. “We’re in crisis.”

If you’re having trouble caring for your pet but wish to keep it, Simeone advises to reach out to your local shelter for help.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a pet, visit the WCGHS website.

Comments / 3

JENNIFER JAPHET
3d ago

Please spay and neuter your pets.And adopt one that needs a home.You can get your pet fee waived at your dwelling, by getting a letter from your Doctor or theripist stating the pet is a "comfort" or "therapy" animal.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Portland metro animal shelters near capacity as costs rise

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rising prices and global supply chain issues are putting pressure on pet owners. Local animal shelters say they’re seeing an increase in the number of people dropping off their pets and saying they can no longer afford to give their pets adequate care. Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin says it’s near capacity.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver could soon ban camping in areas vulnerable to wildfires

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A change to a Vancouver city code could soon mean people experiencing homelessness can no longer live or camp in areas prone to wildfires. The current ordinance chapter is named “camping” but another change would expand that to “outside habitation and camping,” which the City Manager said in a staff report would focus more on the behaviors of those who are homeless, rather than just those who camp recreationally.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
The Portland Mercury

Portland's homeless camp sweeps undermine the efforts of people seeking permanent housing.

Becky Lange had spent months building and maintaining the community vegetable garden at NE Dekum and 33rd Ave. Neighbors had donated planting containers and vegetable starts at the beginning of spring, and the late-June heatwave meant the garden was finally producing enough bounty to share. That’s why, on June 27, Lange held back tears as she surveyed the garden plot. Plants lay uprooted and wilting in the hot afternoon sun in a garden bed dimpled with hastily dug holes. The soil held imprints of now-missing stepping stones that had allowed Becky to reach her fledgling plants with a watering can. Nearby, shards of shattered glass from her homemade greenhouse lay scattered on the ground.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abandoned Pets#Animal Shelters#Yosemite#Dog#Wcghs
centraloregondaily.com

17-year-old and son missing from Portland; Believed to be in danger

A teenager in foster care and son from the Portland area are missing and believed to be in danger. Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to keep an eye out. Heidy Hernandez-Lopez, 17, and her son Daimler Hernandez Lopez, 4, went missing from Portland on Monday. Heidy is...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KGW

'They are everywhere': Mosquito population more than quadruples in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's not just you. Experts concur that this summer, the Portland metro area’s mosquito problem really bites. “We had a lot of flooding and a lot of rain very late which caused a giant mosquito hatch,” said Bek Sudia, Vector Control supervisor for Multnomah County. “We're seeing the highest numbers in my career that I have ever seen. When I say high numbers, I mean catching 11,000 mosquitoes in a single trap ... after 14 hours."
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Search for missing Portland hiker suspended

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a missing Portland hiker has been suspended, according to authorities in Clackamas County. The search for 53-year-old Christopher Smaka was suspended late Wednesday night by search and rescue coordinators, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Smaka was reported missing on...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

MetroPaint Is Recycled From What’s Left at the Bottom of Cans, and the Colors Are Gorgeous

For 30 years, regional government Metro has been recycling paint. MetroPaint is made from what’s left at the bottom of the can after a job—used latex paint collected at retail and regional drop-offs is transformed into fresh new paint suited for the Northwest in both formula and palette, and available to consumers at $15 a gallon in stores in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. You’ve definitely seen MetroPaint around town: It’s been used on projects ranging from the Portland Street Art Alliance to the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland-area bistro hiring virtual waitstaff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you walk into a Top Burmese restaurant in the Portland area, you might be welcomed by a server who isn’t in the same building as you. Two Top Burmese locations — N.W. 23rd Ave. and Beaverton — recently debuted a robot that features a person on a screen working from home. The employee can communicate with guests via a microphone or displayed text along with moving around the store to go from one table to another.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy