‘We’re in crisis’: Local shelters see uptick in surrendered, abandoned pets

Mere Mere and Rudolph at the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society. July 11, 2022. (Courtesy: Michelle Simeone, WCGHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local animal shelters are noticing a troubling trend as some are beginning to fill up to levels not seen in years.

The West Columbia Gorge Humane Society tells KOIN 6 News many pets are being surrendered or abandoned. This follows shortly after the Humane Society of Southwest Washington said they’re seeing adoptions slow down.

The drop in adoptions is not the only issue. The WCGHS says they’re seeing a shortage of fosters as well.

Michelle Simeone, the executive director of WCGHS, says some people can no longer afford basic care for pets due to inflation. She says it’s a full 180-degree change from the record adoptions seen during the pandemic.

“We’re going backward here,” Simeone said. “We’re in crisis.”

If you’re having trouble caring for your pet but wish to keep it, Simeone advises to reach out to your local shelter for help.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a pet, visit the WCGHS website.