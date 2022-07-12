History of the Opera House: Third generation of performers: 'I love this building'

Stewart Johnston, son of Jay Johnston and grandson of Fay Johnston, is at least the third generation to play his part on the Opera House stage.

“The Opera House is a cool, unique building. We should recognize that we are blessed with a little bastion of culture in a place exceeding rural. Most rural towns don’t have this kind of access to the arts. I love this building.”

Johnston played many roles at the Opera House, as patron, as actor, as volunteer. He acted on the stage, worked backstage learning all the elements of stage craft, and volunteered in countless productions on lighting, sound and wherever was needed. He spent a lot of time in the audience with his family, going to concerts and touring shows, where he was blown away by the quality of programming. He still remembers his excitement as a child when he saw the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The orchestra is still run by the family of Glenn Miller, one of the top trombonists, song writers and directors in the swing era. Johnston is excited to learn that the Glenn Miller Orchestra will be back at the Opera House this August.

Because Johnston spent so much time at the Opera House as a child, he “knows more than most of operations.” He understands the operating space at the Opera house and has a respect for it. “It is not just being on stage but backstage is where so much of the work happens,” Johnston said. There is no place in the Opera House that speaks to him more than the famed acoustics of the building. “It’s not a physical place, but rather a physical quality to the space. You can stand on the stage and be able to project without much breath or force and hit the back wall clearly.”

With room to roam the physical places of the historic theater, Johnston also found a safe emotional space to grow. Johnston said, “I have a lot of personal attachment to the Opera House. I attribute my ability to take part and function in the adult world to my time in Summer Youth Theater. Johnston was often labelled a nerd growing up. “It’s a classical trope — nerds are dorky, without social and emotional abilities,” he said.

Although a whiz on computers, Johnston felt less sure about dealing with people. His time in the Summer Youth Theater gave him the confidence and skills he would need to do one of the most difficult jobs in the world: Information Technology Support. Information technology entails the use of computers to store and exchange all forms of electronic data. People like Johnston make up the support staff, or the IT help desk. They answer questions and trouble shoot hardware and software issues. In short, IT support is the person you call when you can’t figure out your computer, phone, printer or any electronic device.

This job requires Johnston to be excellent at both understanding computers and people who don’t understand computers. When people having trouble finally reach out to the help desk, they tend to be frustrated and at the end of their ropes.

In Summer Youth Theater, Johnston learned to read scenes in plays. He extrapolated the skills necessary to read a scene in order to read the emotional places people are in when they call IT. In theater, he learned to communicate clearly. He uses that skill to breakdown technical jargon at work. From working through the scenes with other actors, he learned to navigate emotional energy. With upset clients, he recognizes when people are having a bad day and he is able to project the correct energy back. In short, Johnston learned to interact professionally with no formal training outside of theater.

One of Johnston’s favorite moments at the Opera House was with the Summer Youth Theater. After “aging out” of the Summer Youth Theater program, he was asked to come back and to help run lighting and do script reads for several years. In 2007 during the play “King of Rats,” he was invited back on stage and given a five-year medallion for five years in Summer Youth Theater. “It was a very touching moment,” Johnston recalled.

Johnston’s history with the Opera House runs deep on both sides of his family. Not only did his father Jay and Jay’s mother, Faye, frequent the Opera House, but Johnston’s mother, Nanette (Leslie) Johnston, also has strong ties to the Opera House. On the Leslie side, his mother, his aunts and his grandmother, Joyce, all made significant contributions to the history of the Opera House.

Joyce Leslie, as one of the founding members of the Northland Players, helped lead the drive to bring the Opera House back to life when it was condemned and ready to be demolished in the 1970s. So great was Joyce’s attachment to the Opera that when she passed away at age 92 in 2016, her memorial service was held on the stage. Johnston and his family attended the service. “It was deeply meaningful to me,” Johnston said.

Stewart Johnston is one of many young people from Cheboygan whose time spent at the Opera House changed the course of their lives. He grew up in two families whose interest in the arts helped bring culture and the arts to Cheboygan. Next week, we will follow the course of the Leslie family.

— Kathy King Johnson is former executive director of the Cheboygan Opera House.