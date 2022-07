TITUSVILLE, Pa. – The Friends of Drake Well will welcome Baltimore author Alicia Puglionesi to Drake Well Museum and Park on July 17. The author will read from her new book, ‘In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscape of American Empire’. The reading will take place outside on the patio outside of Drake Well Museum from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free for attendees.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO