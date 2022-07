WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Misty Cook, the mother and aunt of two girls abducted and murdered in 2012, said the pain of losing her daughter and niece along with the suspicion directed at her and her ex-husband led her to self-destruct. Now, a decade later she is in the process of rebuilding her life.

