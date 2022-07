Two Wood County firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a large grass fire between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch. Its believed that the was caused by someone throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle. An assistant chief from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department and a firefighter from the Ogburn VFD were transported to a hospital with heat-related issues. At least one home was heavily damaged in the fire.

WOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO