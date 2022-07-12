ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Harnett County army vet owns first home at 92 years old

WRAL
 3 days ago

3d ago

I kind a feel bad for dude USA 🇺🇸 should have gave him a home of his own just like all the other Veterans in America 🇺🇸 we need to take good care of them 🫡 🇺🇸they did something for us we wouldn’t have did for ourselves

Renee Whitehead Edmonds
2d ago

Bless his heart. It is so sad that People get more doing nothing and it tool this Service man that fought for our Country? made a sacrifice and he is just owning a home..May God bless him with and his Family with many blessings and long life.

