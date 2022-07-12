ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Bay Takes a ‘Leap’ In U.K. Chart Race

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIjNU_0gcOGu3V00
 James Bay live from The Artists Den. Courtesy of The Artists Den

James Bay could leap to a second U.K. albums chart crown, though he faces stiff competition from another English singer.

Bay led the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2015 with his debut Chaos And The Calm, and his latest album, Leap (EMI), is in pole position.

The new set leads the Official Chart Update, with a slim lead. According to the Official Charts Company, Leap is just 300 combined units ahead of Harry Styles’ second-placed Harry’s House (Columbia).

Meanwhile, Afrobeats standout Burna Boy could nab his first U.K. Top 10 with Love, Damini (Atlantic), which bows at No. 5 on the midweek chart. Love, Damini is Burna Boy’s sixth studio album, and the followup to 2020’s Twice As Tall, which peaked at a career-best No. 11.

U.S. R&B artist Brent Faiyaz is on track for a first Top 10 appearance with Wasteland (Lost Kids), new at No. 6 on the chart blast, while Neil Young and Crazy Horse pop up at No. 7 with Toast (Reprise), a “lost” album that was shelved in 2001. If it holds its course, Toast would give the legendary Canadian rocker a 10th U.K. Top 10 title.

Stockholm, Sweden-originated post-punk band Viagra Boys could score a first Top 20 spot, with Cave World (Year0001), new at No. 20 on the midweek tally. It’s the followup to 2021’s Welfare Jazz, which reached No. 41 on the chart proper.

Finally, U.S. rock veterans Journey are celebrating Freedom (Frontiers), their first new album in 11 years. It’s on target for a No. 26 debut, which would be their highest chart position since Greatest Hits reached No. 12 in 2010, and their best result for a studio album since Raised on Radio, featuring Steve Perry on lead vocals and production duties, went to No. 22 back in 1986.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Cardi B Drops ‘Hot Sh-t’ Video With Masked Kanye and Lil Durk: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Don’t get it twisted, Cardi B is “Hot S–t.” That’s the message behind the rapper’s new music video, which she premiered on Tuesday night (July 12). In the Lado Kvataniya-directed clip, Cardi struts down the side of a skyscraper as she raps, “Now this that hot s–t/ Jimmy Snuka off the top rope/ Supa fly s–t/ Might get in the tub with all my ice on some ‘Pac s–t/ Either way you slice it/ Bottom line, I’m the top b—h/ New Chanel, I rock it/ Twist and it ain’t even out yet/ All this...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Burna Boy
Person
James Bay
Person
Steve Perry
Person
Neil Young
Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys Sets ‘Keys II’ Deluxe Edition With New Songs, Video

Alicia Keys has announced a deluxe edition of her 2021 “double-sided” album Keys that boasts new songs, remixes and more. Keys II, out Aug. 12, features both the “Originals” version and the Mike Will Made-It-produced “Unlocked” version of the album, which Rolling Stone called Keys’ “most ambitious” album to date, “going from torch ballads to dance tracks and spanning decades with ease.”
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Lizzo Explains Why Recruiting Cardi B for ‘Rumors’ Was ‘Very Selfish’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo stopped by Apple Music 1 on Wednesday (July 13) to look back on the making of “Rumors,” her hit single with Cardi B. “That was my f–k you,” she said of the 2021 one-off, which peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. “And I was so excited and proud to put that song out because I needed to do that. I honestly needed it. “It was very selfish,” the R&B star continued. “I very selfishly wanted a song with Cardi for a long time, and I very selfishly wanted to be like, ‘B—h,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Usher’s “Superstar” Sees Streaming Spike After ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Usher Raymond wrapped up Black Music Month in the most dynamic way with his long-awaited Tiny Desk performance for NPR. The crooner celebrated the 25th anniversary of his sophomore endeavor, My Way, with new renditions of his classics, “You Make Me Wanna” and the album’s title track. He also revived They Have The Range’s “Superstar Challenge” and gave fans a new meme-worthy moment with his “watch this” ad-lib from “Confessions, Pt. II.”
MUSIC
Popculture

'FBI' Spin-Off Loses Lead Star, Adds Replacement

FBI: International is welcoming a new series lead following Christine Paul's departure. As Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Eva-Jane Willis will portray a street-smart Europol agent embedded with The Fly Team who communicates with each host country in which they operate. As of the Season 1 finale, "Crestfallen," Smitty will take over...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viagra Boys#Punk Band#English#The Official Chart Update#U S R B#Canadian#Cave World#Welfare Jazz
Billboard

Publishing Briefs: Mojo Buys Country Hitmaker’s Catalog; Sony Signs ‘High Hopes’ Writer

This week in publishing news: UMP Nashville signs sync juggernaut Marc Scibilia, Milk & Honey teams with Oak Felder and HaHaHa on new global JV, and more. Mojo Music & Media has acquired the songwriter share and co-publishing share for the catalog of hitmaking country songwriter Sharon Vaughn. From 1977-2004, Vaughn penned an impressive 28 hit songs, including Willie Nelson’s “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” Waylon Jennings’ “Broken Promise Land,” Reba McEntire’s “I’m Not That Lonely Yet,” Patty Loveless’ “Lonely Too Long,” Randy Travis’ “Out Of My Bones,” and Trisha Yearwood’s “Powerful Thing.” In a statement about the deal, Vaughn says she feels Mojo “will respect and enrich my catalogues and through their efforts my songs will realize their potential.” The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Fried, adding, “we’re honored she’s chosen us to caretake and promote her truly iconic body of work.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok. Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Frank Ocean Praises LSD in Unreleased Music Rollout to Celebrate 'Channel Orange'

This year's already given us the return of the reclusive Kendrick Lamar, and now there are strong signs Frank Ocean is getting set for his own grand return. The R&B phenom debuted 2 new episodes of his "Blonded RADIO" show Sunday on Apple Music … cryptically discussing psychedelic drugs with Dr. James Fadiman on the episode titled, "Blonded Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" -- a play on The Beatles' ode to LSD.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Marcus Mumford announces details of debut solo album, ‘(Self Titled)’

Marcus Mumford has today (July 14) announced details of his debut solo album, which is called ‘(Self Titled)’. The LP will be released on September 16 via Island Records and you can pre-order it here. Earlier this week, Mumford revealed that the new album would feature Clairo, Phoebe...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard Explains: Why Concert Tickets Are So Expensive

The latest Billboard Explains breaks down who gets what portion of concert ticket revenues and why prices continue to rise. After two years of inconsistent touring, fans are ready to get out and see their favorite artists in concert. But as fans flood onsales for a chance to see acts like Bad Bunny and Harry Styles, they’re finding the price of concert tickets has escalated. So, why are concert tickets suddenly so high and where is that money going? The latest episode of Billboard Explains has the answers.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

"Back To Black" Amy Winehouse Biopic Confirmed, Late Singer's Estate Is On Board

The story of Amy Winehouse will be coming to a big screen near you down the road, via a biopic directed by 50 Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor-Johnson. According to Variety, the film is being backed by a European studio called Studiocanal, which has kept the project tightly under wraps. A script is said to have begun circulating as the early casting stages begin, with rumours stating that a newcomer will likely be picked for the lead role.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy