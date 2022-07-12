On the Run wants information about Aggravated Assault suspect sought since last year

PORT ARTHUR — KFDM/Fox 4 has uncovered key evidence law enforcement officers say places a murder suspect at the scene of the crime. The suspect is in jail on a $1 million bond set by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. 24-year-old Lace Christian is charged with murder...
A 25-year-old Port Arthur woman is recovering after being shot at a local apartment complex, police said. The woman suffered a non life-threatening injury to her ankle after being shot at approximately 7 pm. Tuesday at Avery Trace Apartments, 4000 block of FM 365. The victim was shot while in...
The Groves Police Department is warning residents of laws related to animals after a puppy was found dead in a wire kennel located in direct sunlight and containing no food or water. According to information from the department, officers responded Wednesday to a call regarding cruelty to an animal in...
BEAUMONT — A man who alleges he was injured by a police officer during his jail book-in and left paralyzed has filed a federal lawsuit. Christopher Shaw, 42, was joined by his attorneys and representatives of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in front of the Jack Brooks Federal Building to announce the filing of the lawsuit Thursday morning and to discuss the allegations.
A 2:04 a.m. May 22, a man with a hat and backpack entered a residence under construction in the 900 block of West Hart Avenue in Orange and stole several items. Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said a camera on the property captured three photographs of the suspected thief. Now authorities...
A Port Arthur resident was arrested today, tied to the fatal shooting of a local man two months ago. Port Arthur Police Department detectives arrested Lace Skyler Christian, 24, in connection to the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado. UPDATE: Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s...
A Beaumont man, who previously was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on other charges, has now been sentenced to 25 more years for a crime committed the year his previous sentence was complete. Benjamin Bernard Garrett, 47, earlier this week rejected a plea deal, which would have...
GROVES — It's a story Angel San Juan investigated Thursday and now the Groves Police Department is releasing additional details about the death of a puppy left in horrific conditions. Chief Deputy Kirk Rice with the Groves Police Department told Angel that police hope to wrap up the investigation...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man charged in the 2021 death of his girlfriend's baby had his bond reduced Wednesday. Bryce Lawrence Ceaser, 24, was indicted on March 2, 2022, on charges of injury to a child, a first-degree felony. Ceaser was being held at the Jefferson County Jail...
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle in a breezeway at the complex. Officers recovered shell casings and the...
BEAUMONT — An investigation is underway into the cause of a large fire that started in a shed in the backyard of a Beaumont home. There were also several chicken coops in the yard. Beaumont firefighters responded to the fire at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in...
Three businesses were damaged in Port Arthur Thursday morning, police said, the result of a vehicle crashing into the locations. Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said authorities were alerted to the scene at 10:36 a.m. in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard. Impacted businesses included 5 Star Nutrition, Great...
Federal authorities held a press conference in Beaumont on Tuesday in which they announced an indictment against a Houston man accused of flying a large drone and dropping contraband to inmates at the Federal Prison between Beaumont and Port Arthur. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston and FBI Agent James Smith said...
HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of using a drone to drop contraband on the property of a federal jail in Beaumont back in May. According to FBI Houston, Davien Phillip Turner was arrested without incident on Tuesday. "This case is a milestone for FBI Beaumont. It is the...
