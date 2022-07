Emily Guthrie and John Kennedy show petitions they and others are circulating that would ask if Evanston should maintain the Lorraine Morton Civic Center. They believe it’s cost effective to keep city offices in the building at 2100 Ridge Ave. They ran a successful campaign in 2007 to preserve the building. Their new group is Save the Civic Center (Again)! They need 3,200 signature to get the question on the November ballot. Officials say it will cost $23 million to make needed improvements. The city hired consultants to study the issue. Their report is due soon. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO