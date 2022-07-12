Man who spends nights recording police scenes says new Arizona recording law is about the camera, not interference

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO