Man who spends nights recording police scenes says new Arizona recording law is about the camera, not interference
If you're within 8' of a police action, you're not a photographer, you're a participant & you are interfering. Back away & photograph all you want.
Good point. Why not just make it illegal to physically be within 8 feet? Why make it just about the camera? How about hidden cameras, where the cops don't know they're being recorded?
what if the cops ego go sky rockets when you're recording from 8ft away and yhe cop decides to get close to you
