Arizona State

Man who spends nights recording police scenes says new Arizona recording law is about the camera, not interference

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you search YouTube, you’ll find channels of people recording at night, going around...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 30

Fuster Cluck
3d ago

If you're within 8' of a police action, you're not a photographer, you're a participant & you are interfering. Back away & photograph all you want.

Reply(5)
16
Nunya Beezwax
3d ago

Good point. Why not just make it illegal to physically be within 8 feet? Why make it just about the camera? How about hidden cameras, where the cops don't know they're being recorded?

Reply
4
Marko Majalca
3d ago

what if the cops ego go sky rockets when you're recording from 8ft away and yhe cop decides to get close to you

Reply(5)
4
