Prices and availability subject to change without notice. 85618th St. is a nice duplex with 6 total off-street parking spots. There is a wash, dryer, and kegerator on the premises. Three rooms are located upstairs with one downstairs. Prices for these rooms vary due to difference in size, please feel free to contact and ask any questions. There is a large front and back yard that attracts a great community and social environment. The house is walking distance from CU Boulder Main Campus. The residence is privately owned, no rental company.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO