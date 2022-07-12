ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Peter Navarro Says Mike Pence Is ‘Guilty of Treason’... Against Trump

By William Vaillancourt
 3 days ago
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who helped devise a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, declared Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country.”. Navarro, who has been criminally charged for ignoring...

Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pennsylvania Rep Belatedly Changes His Tune on RonJon’s False Elector Fiasco

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly initially denied his staff had any involvement in a scheme to give fake elector papers to former Vice President Mike Pence. Now, he isn’t so sure. Kelly’s press secretary confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that Kelly’s chief of staff has started an internal probe into whether his staff played a role. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised the allegation after he was accused of trying to give the bogus papers to Pence on Jan. 6. He claimed he was only delivering papers given to him by Kelly’s office. In fact, Johnson’s office gave the Sentinel a screenshot Wednesday showing that the chiefs of staff for both lawmakers had a two-minute phone call that morning, and a Johnson spokesperson said it was “about how Kelly’s office could get us the electors because they had it.” Kelly’s chief of staff in question no longer works for him and did not comment to the Sentinel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Peter Navarro Rejects a Plea Deal in His Contempt Case

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro isn’t letting up in his contempt of Congress case, rejecting a plea deal from prosecutors. Navarro—who is no longer representing himself—was indicted in early June for ignoring a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. Prosecutors said Friday that they had offered him a deal to plead guilty to one of the two charges against him. Rather than accepting the agreement, Navarro’s defense lawyers pointed fingers at Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, who also ignored subpoenas but have not been charged. His lawyers doubled down on their claim that Navarro’s arrest was political, arguing that the case had been unfairly influenced after President Joe Biden said anyone who didn’t respond to a Jan. 6 subpoena should be prosecuted. Navarro, who has publicly detailed his scheme to overturn the 2020 election, is due back in court August 11.
CONGRESS & COURTS
We’re Not Prepared for What MAGA Brownshirts Will Do in 2024

The latest Jan. 6 Committee hearing revealed the incestuous relationship between violent militias, extremists, and Trump’s inner circle—whose decision to march to the U.S. Capitol was deliberate, premeditated, and planned. The committee showed a draft tweet in which Trump wrote, “I will be making a Big Speech at...
ADVOCACY
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
Donald Trump Considering 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch in September: Report

Donald Trump is looking at a fall announcement for his 2024 presidential candidacy, according to a report. Citing two unnamed advisers to the former president, The Washington Post says Trump is looking at September as the ideal month to fire the starting gun on his bid to reclaim the White House. He’s reportedly been advised for over a year not to announce his candidacy before the midterm elections in November, with Trump-backing strategists fearing he could be blamed for poor GOP results. But as rivals have gathered momentum, the divisive reality TV mogul has reportedly met with top donors to discuss his 2024 campaign. Some Republicans worry that a pre-midterm announcement from Trump could play into the hands of Democrats, however, who could attempt to use the vote as a referendum on some of the extreme elements of his base.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Manchin, of Course, Blocks Biden Plan to Tax Rich, Increase Climate Spending

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Democratic leaders late Thursday that he won’t support any new programs that would spend money on climate-change mitigation or raise taxes on the rich. The setback in negotiations on the Biden administration’s economic package comes after Manchin sank the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act seven months ago. The lawmaker did say that he would be open to provisions aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs for older people, however, according to two unnamed sources cited by The Washington Post. “Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, re-evaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire,” Sam Runyon, his spokeswoman, told the paper.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cynthia Nixon Blasts Rep. Carolyn Maloney Over Past ‘Anti-Vax’ Views

And just like that... a new feud begins. Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon clashed with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) at a political meeting over the lawmaker’s previous views on vaccines. Maloney sat down for an endorsement interview with the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, a LGBTQ organization of which Nixon sits on the board. Nixon told the New York Daily News that she had a tense exchange with Maloney for espousing unfounded theories about vaccines causing autism in children. Nixon also slammed Maloney for sponsoring anti-vax legislation in Congress. Nixon said the longtime congresswoman got “heated” with the actress and insisted she was pro-vax. “[Maloney] sidestepped the question so completely that I had to reiterate it twice, hoping she might distance herself from her previous position of linking vaccines to autism and saying things like, ‘The CDC can’t be trusted,’” Nixon said. “She did not, which surprised and disappointed me.” A rep for Maloney told the publication: “Cynthia Nixon’s question was based on false information and misrepresented Carolyn Maloney’s long support for vaccines and the science behind them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
British Novelist Vows to Give All U.S. Royalties to Abortion Activists

Mark Haddon, the English author best known for The Curious Incident of a Dog in the Night, is showing up to support abortion access in the U.S. He announced Wednesday that until Roe v. Wade is reinstated or “some equivalent action is taken,” all of his U.S. royalties for Curious Incident will go toward The National Network of Abortion Funds, an abortion rights group. The book had sold more than 10 million copies as of 2019. In a tweet, Haddon said he’s getting the ball rolling with a £10,000 donation. “It is one part of a wider judicial coup carried out by the Republican Party who have been doggedly undermining democracy while the Democrats play by the rules and place their trust in some nebulous ability the system supposedly has to right itself,” Haddon told The Bookseller. “I wanted to do more than loudly voice my opposition and I’m grateful that the sales of Curious Incident enable me to do that.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Dems Are Losing Their Base and Not Because of Taco Gaffes

Democrats are in serious trouble, as we’re in the midst of witnessing a once-unthinkable shift in American political demographics. And despite first lady Jill Biden channeling her husband’s proclivity for public gaffes, her recent embarrassing comparison of Latinos to “tacos” is not the reason Hispanics are fleeing the party in droves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Erased Jan. 5-6 Texts After Oversight Request: Watchdog

Agents with the Secret Service erased text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, after the Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog requested them as part of an investigation into the Capitol riots, according to a letter given to the Jan. 6 committee. The letter was originally sent by the agency watchdog, the Office of the Inspector General, to lawmakers with the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees. In the letter, Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said that the Secret Service had told his office that the text messages had been destroyed “as part of a device-replacement program,” with the inspector general emphasizing that the mass erasure had come only “after” the oversight request. The letter’s existence was first reported by The Intercept. “The [Jan. 6] committee will be briefed about this extraordinarily troubling destruction of records and respond accordingly,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the panel, said in a statement on Thursday evening, according to CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
