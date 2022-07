Urban Decay has partnered up with lip queen and actor Chloe Cherry to be the face of the brand’s new Vice Lip Bond campaign, which consists of 12 different liquid lipsticks. With individuality and fearless self-expression as Urban Decay’s ethos, picking the Euphoria star to lead the campaign was the right choice. Vice Lip Bond is long-lasting and features an opaque-yet-glossy finish formulated to be waterproof and transfer-resistant. Vice Lip Bond is available in 12 exciting shades such as “No Restraints,” a vibrant purple, “Unbreakable,” a rich brick red and “Raw Footage,” a provocative deep Bordeaux wine color. Reminiscent of liquid latex, the lip colors glide onto the lips with a sensual texture that applies seamlessly across lips, wrapping them with hydrating, high-impact color with a finish that won’t crack, fade or flake.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO