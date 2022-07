Confusion continues about who ordered power outages Wednesday evening in South Texas, and why. On Thursday, neither American Electric Power Texas nor ERCOT would tell 3NEWS who ordered Wednesday's power outages in the communities of Kenedy, Sinton, and Pettus. That's important because AEP Texas said it was working with ERCOT, but ERCOT said it did not order any local outages -- only voluntary conservation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO