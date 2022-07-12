Summer Concert Series - Completely Unchained

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
Ali Berke of Oceanside’s childhood memories consist of singing karaoke with her dad at just three-years-old, pretending to be a performer with a wooden guitar and putting on a show for her dad’s camcorder. Now, at 21 years old, Berke has over 30 original songs and has performed to crowds as big as 25 thousand people.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett is set to headline a free concert with her band the Blackhearts in Long Island on July 30 as part of a “Nassau is Back” event sponsored by Jovia Financial Credit Union. The longtime...
The rain didn’t keep Babylonians on Thursday from having a fun time at the first Babylon Block Party of the summer. Attendees braved the downpour at the start of the family-friendly festival and were soon welcomed with sunshine. Sponsored by the Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce, the wvent was...
Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of these great big castles on Long Island.
Chef Marco Barrila opened Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen in Riverhead in 2021. (Credit: David Benthal) Along the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean in Messina, a handful of Sicilian fishermen keep the thousand-year-old tradition of swordfishing alive. The seascape is dotted by felucca boats, their tall masts jutting high above the...
A popular restaurant chain will soon hold a grand opening for its new Long Island location. The grand opening for the new Playa Bowls shop in Lawrence is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, representatives announced. The first 50 customers who stop by the eatery will receive free...
The planning for Equinor’s Empire Wind 2 project, a wind energy proposal to install 147 turbines in an 80,000-acre area about 20 miles off the coast of Jones Beach, which would involve the use of a substation in Island Park and connect with the power grid in Oceanside, is progressing smoothly.
Acres of North Shore Beaches at the end of your block! Living Room with Panoramic views of yard with patio overlooking an IGP. Full Basement Partially finished with wet bar, full bath, bed/office, large den and private OSE. Beautiful winter Waterviews. Miller Place SD. $1,200,000 | MLS# 3408090. For more...
Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community! Above photos are from the Three Village Farmers Market on June 24. Centereach.
Ralph Mann wants his Waffles and Soul restaurant in Bellport to be the spot where hungry people go to unwind and reconnect with themselves and others. The tone is set by the classic R&B and soul music that plays in the dining room. “We want you to feel a feeling...
A popular barbecue restaurant has permanently closed after serving Long Islanders for more than 60 years. The Good Steer had its last night of service on Saturday, July 9, the owners announced. The eatery, known for its burgers, onion rings, and barbecue dishes, first opened its doors in 1957. The...
According to reports, the surfer that was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning on Long Island has been identified and his condition has been confirmed. The attack happened off the same beach that a lifeguard was attacked by a shark a little more than a week ago. The attack happened at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, New York. Now the attack has been verified by the surfer himself.
One company is betting on the popularity of its dumplings in the face of rising interest rates and recession fears. Water Lilies Food is upsizing at a property in Suffolk County’s Bay Shore, increasing its footprint by 200,000 square feet, Newsday reported. The $36.1 million expansion for the Asian food manufacturer will accommodate a 300-person boost in headcount.
