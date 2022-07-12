ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

Summer Concert Series - Completely Unchained

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
townofbabylon.com
 3 days ago

All summer concerts are presented free...

www.townofbabylon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside Singer to open for a Backstreet Boy

Ali Berke of Oceanside’s childhood memories consist of singing karaoke with her dad at just three-years-old, pretending to be a performer with a wooden guitar and putting on a show for her dad’s camcorder. Now, at 21 years old, Berke has over 30 original songs and has performed to crowds as big as 25 thousand people.
OCEANSIDE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: The first Babylon Block Party of 2022

The rain didn’t keep Babylonians on Thursday from having a fun time at the first Babylon Block Party of the summer. Attendees braved the downpour at the start of the family-friendly festival and were soon welcomed with sunshine. Sponsored by the Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce, the wvent was...
BABYLON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Babylon, NY
longisland.com

Seven Castles on Long Island

Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of these great big castles on Long Island.
LIFESTYLE
northforker.com

At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive

Chef Marco Barrila opened Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen in Riverhead in 2021. (Credit: David Benthal) Along the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean in Messina, a handful of Sicilian fishermen keep the thousand-year-old tradition of swordfishing alive. The seascape is dotted by felucca boats, their tall masts jutting high above the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concerts#Winters Bros#Giaquinto Masonry Inc
Herald Community Newspapers

Review process for Island Park Empire Wind 2 project is underway

The planning for Equinor’s Empire Wind 2 project, a wind energy proposal to install 147 turbines in an 80,000-acre area about 20 miles off the coast of Jones Beach, which would involve the use of a substation in Island Park and connect with the power grid in Oceanside, is progressing smoothly.
ISLAND PARK, NY
TBR News Media

Explore farmers markets on the North Shore this summer

Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community! Above photos are from the Three Village Farmers Market on June 24. Centereach.
CENTEREACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
104.5 The Team

UPDATE: 4th Shark Attack Hits Surfer On New York Beach

According to reports, the surfer that was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning on Long Island has been identified and his condition has been confirmed. The attack happened off the same beach that a lifeguard was attacked by a shark a little more than a week ago. The attack happened at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, New York. Now the attack has been verified by the surfer himself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Foodmaker ups footprint by 200K sf at former Entenmann’s factory

One company is betting on the popularity of its dumplings in the face of rising interest rates and recession fears. Water Lilies Food is upsizing at a property in Suffolk County’s Bay Shore, increasing its footprint by 200,000 square feet, Newsday reported. The $36.1 million expansion for the Asian food manufacturer will accommodate a 300-person boost in headcount.
ISLIP, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy