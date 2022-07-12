ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Kofi Kingston Isn’t Sure What Happened To The Viking Raiders

In an interview with WWE Deuschland (via Wrestling Inc), Kofi Kingston spoke about the recent heel turn of the Viking Raiders and said he’s not sure why they changed. The team turned a few weeks ago and have been attacking the New Day ever since. He said: “They used...
WWE
411mania.com

Cora Jade Turns Heel, Attacks Roxanne Perez On WWE NXT

Cora Jade has fallen to the dark side, turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez on tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show heavily focused on Perez, who was supposed to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship but was attacked in the parking lot just before the show went on the air. While several women tried to deflect suspicion from themselves throughout the night, the question of whether Perez would be able to face Rose remained throughout until the main event segment when Rose came out with Toxic Attraction and crowed about Perez not being “woman enough” to face her.
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Says It Still Hurts That Bret Hart Holds a Grudge Over Starrcade Kick

Bill Goldberg has long been accused by Bret Hart of ending his career at Starrcade 1999, and Goldberg recently addressed the situation. Goldberg famously gave Hart a concussion when he stiffly kicked him in the head in the match, which essentially marked the end of Hart’s career. Hart has long been critical about the kick and accused Goldberg of doing it intentionally, despite Goldberg’s claims that it was accidental. He was asked during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show if he’s still hurt by the accusations these days.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On This Week’s Dynamite

We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite. In the main event of tonight’s show, Swerve In Our Glory defeated the Young Bucks and the team of Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs to claim the championships. Strickland pinned Starks in order to win the titles.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 7.13.22 (Fyter Fest Week 1)

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 7.13.22 (Fyter Fest Week 1) We’re on the way to Death Before Dishonor and thankfully the build for that show hasn’t taken everything over like the Forbidden Door stuff did. It’s the first of four Fyter Fest shows and the Tag Team Titles are on the line as the Young Bucks defend against Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee and Team Taz. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

First Four Talents Confirmed For WWE Tryouts Before Summerslam

As previously reported, WWE will host talent tryouts before this year’s Summerslam, and for the first-time ever fans will be allowed to watch. PWInsider reports that the first four talents that will tryout for WWE have been confirmed. They include:. * Derrian Gobourne: Gobourne is 21 years old and...
WWE
411mania.com

More Details on Sasha Banks’ Convention Bookings

A new report has some additional details on Sasha Banks taking convention bookings after being announced for C2E2. As reported on Wednesday, Banks was announced as appearaing at the Chicago convention next month under her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Fightful Select reports that several wrestling conventions reached out after the announcement to Banks and were told that it wouldn’t happen until 2023 and all wrestling-related promoters that she was only taking non-wrestling-related bookings until 2022 was over.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0

Cora Jade turned heel on Roxanne Perez at this past Tuesday’s NXT, even though the two are currently the women’s tag team champions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the turn went exactly as it was planned from the beginning. The plan was always for Cora and Roxanne to win the tag team titles from Toxic Attraction, and Jade would turn on her the next week.
WWE
411mania.com

More On WWE Raw Possibly Moving to TV-14, Conflicting Signals At Network

UPDATE: A new report has more details on WWE Raw’s potential move to TV-14. Andrew Zarian has given an update noting that there is “some hesitation regarding if this is the right move” and noted that the internal memo within USA Network was sent out “prematurely and the day was not finalized.”
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Update on WOW TV Tapings

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING LIVE TV TAPINGS. The premier all-female sports entertainment property, featuring the WOW Superheroes kicks off its return to the Belasco Theatre in DTLA for three nights of action on Wednesday July 13 through July 15 for three nights of explosive National TV tapings. The only all female organization broadcast worldwide events featuring the mightiest heroes battling against some of the most threatening villains in the action-packed saga you won’t want to miss. Catch all the highflying flips and brawls in person. And who knows you may be on TV! Great Family Entertainment!
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

MLW and Hot Topic Announce New Merchandise Partnership

Comicbook.com reports that Major League Wrestling and Hot Topic have announced a new deal with MLW merchandise now available in Hot Topic stores. Hot Topic will have the licensing rights to MLW and its roster for merchandise, clothes, accessories and more. The products launched today and can be found here.
BUSINESS
411mania.com

Details On Plans For AEW Tag Team Titles, Why The Belts Were Put On Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

If the AEW tag team title change on Dynamite was a surprise, that’s because it was intended to be. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan was always to put the belts on Lee and Strickland, with the match itself meant to elevate the team. AEW wanted to elevate them, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, to the level of the Young Bucks, the Lucha Brothers and FTR as the ‘big five’ teams in the company. They are taking up spots previously filled by Santana and Ortiz, the Hardys and Jurassic Express, since all three aren’t on television right now for injuries or other reasons.
WWE
411mania.com

JONAH on Wanting to Prove Himself in the G1 Climax 32

– During a recent interview with NJPW1972.com, wrestler JONAH discussed this year’s G1 Climax tournament. This will be his first time competing int he tournament. Below are some highlights:. JONAH on Jay White: “He’s the top guy in NJPW now, and if you’re not striving to be at the...
WWE
411mania.com

More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision

As previously reported, there are rumors that WWE RAW is set to become a TV-14 program again, although it was later reported the change wasn’t finalized. It was noted that there are some in the company who are hesitant about the move, and the memo was sent out prematurely by USA Network.
WWE
411mania.com

Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms

During the latest Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz are no longer on good terms. This seems to confirm rumors that have been online. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful had speculated this may be the case, as they hadn’t had a two-on-two tag match since February and hadn’t been standing next to each other in segments.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Planning Major Angle For The Young Bucks, Note On If Third Match With FTR Was Planned

As noted, the Young Bucks lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the new champions. Fans have been wanting the Bucks vs. FTR with the AEW, AAA, NJPW and ROH tag titles on the line, as evidenced by the loud ‘FTR’ chant during the Bucks’ promo last week. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that was not the plan for the Jacksons, at least not right now.
WWE

Comments / 0

