Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

If the AEW tag team title change on Dynamite was a surprise, that’s because it was intended to be. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan was always to put the belts on Lee and Strickland, with the match itself meant to elevate the team. AEW wanted to elevate them, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, to the level of the Young Bucks, the Lucha Brothers and FTR as the ‘big five’ teams in the company. They are taking up spots previously filled by Santana and Ortiz, the Hardys and Jurassic Express, since all three aren’t on television right now for injuries or other reasons.

