GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new database that tracks people as they navigate different social services could reveal which programs are working and which are not. Unite Us provides a platform that streamlines how nonprofits take in new clients and refer them out to other groups. Once a client’s account is created, it follows them from place to place, allowing the nonprofits to see where people are going and what’s working.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO