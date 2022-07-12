Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mobile and west central Baldwin Counties through 745 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Chickasaw, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Spanish Fort, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65 and Mobile Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO