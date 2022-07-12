ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mobile and west central Baldwin Counties through 745 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Chickasaw, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Spanish Fort, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65 and Mobile Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following county, Escambia. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Pine Forest, Bellview, Beulah, Ramsey Beach, Avondale, Millview and Cantonment. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy