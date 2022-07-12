Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Mobile and southern Baldwin Counties through 815 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silverhill to near Perdido Beach. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairhope, Foley, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Elberta, Alabama Port and Fort Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO