Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Mobile and southern Baldwin Counties through 815 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silverhill to near Perdido Beach. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairhope, Foley, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Elberta, Alabama Port and Fort Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following county, Escambia. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Pine Forest, Bellview, Beulah, Ramsey Beach, Avondale, Millview and Cantonment. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

