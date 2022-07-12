Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following county, Escambia. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Pine Forest, Bellview, Beulah, Ramsey Beach, Avondale, Millview and Cantonment. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0