Rangers 10, Athletics 8: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers Staff
 3 days ago

TEXAS has won 3 of 4 G to open this homestand, tied for club's most wins in any 4-G span since the start of June…has gone 6-2 (.750) vs. Oakland in 2022, highest win pct. against any club…improves to 20-21 at home and tomorrow will have a chance to reach .500 and match home high-water mark for the year (12-12 after win 5/31 vs. TB)...has played 7 straight games decided by one or two runs, longest such span since 5/19-26/19 (7).

SPENCER HOWARD earned his 2nd career MLB win and 1st as a Ranger, as his only previous victory came with Philadelphia on 8/31/20 vs. WAS (5.0 IP, 2 R-ER)…that start in 2020 was the only other time in his career to work 5.0 innings, as tonight tied his longest career outing and was his 2nd-highest pitch total (84) behind that 2020 outing (91)…allowed only earned run on solo HR by Sheldon Neuse, as the other was unearned due to an error.

COREY SEAGER hit his 20th home run to lead off the 5th inning, the 3rd 20-HR season of his career (26 in 2016, 22 in 2017) and the highest career pre All-Star break total for the reigning A.L. Player of the Week…marked his career-high 4th straight game with a home run, tied for the longest streak in MLB this season (also BOS’ Rafael Devers and CHC’s Patrick Wisdom) and the longest such streak in Globe Life Field history…since the start of 2019, the only other Ranger to hit HR in at least 4 straight is Joey Gallo (5, 6/26-7/1/21)…Seager is the 3rd shortstop in Texas history to have a HR streak of at least 4 games, joining Alex Rodriguez (had streaks of 4 G and 5 G in 2003) and Kevin Elster (4 G in 1996).

JOSH SMITH hit an inside-the-park home run for his first career home run in the 6th inning, becoming just the 3rd player in Rangers history to accomplish that feat along with Craig Gentry (9/23/11 vs. SEA) and Marc Sagmoen (4/17/97 at KC)…since the start of 2017, the only other MLB player to do it was LAD’s Zach McKinstry on 4/3/21 at COL…Smith’s HR was just the 2nd inside-the-parker in Globe Life Field history (also ATL’s Travis Demeritte on 4/29/22)…posted 3 RBI for 2nd straight game, as each of his first 8 career RBI have come in the last 4 G.

LEODY TAVERAS went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI…the 3 hits and 3 RBI were both career highs…has gone 7-for-13 over his last 4 G and batting .382 (13-34) over last 12 G to raise season BA from .241 to .317.

OAKLAND dropped to a season-high 30 games under .500 at 29-59 (.330), the lowest win pct. in MLB and 2nd-lowest through 88 G in Oakland history ahead of only 1979 (.273, 24-64)…has lost 6 of last 9 G overall and 7 of last 8 G on the road…scored 6 runs in the 8th inning for their highest-scoring inning of the season, most in one frame since 9/24/21 vs. HOU (6-run 7th).

ADRIÁN MARTÍNEZ made his 3rd start since being recalled from Las Vegas (AAA) for his 2nd stint with the A's, and has gone 1-2, 9.00 (14 ER/14.0 IP) in those outings…the 88 pitches he threw tonight were his most at the MLB level.

SHELDON NEUSE hit a long home run into the 2nd deck in left field in the 5th inning, his 1st home run since 4/30 vs. CLE...snapped a career-long 44-G HR drought for the Fort Worth native.

RAMON LAUREANO hit a 2-run homer as part of the club’s 6-run 8th inning…has 5 HR in his last 12 G…was also responsible for the misplay in center field that allowed Josh Smith’s inside-the-park home run.

MISCELLANEOUS: Tonight’s combined run total (18) matched a 14-4 loss on 8/17/20 vs. SD for the highest run total for any Rangers game in the history of Globe Life Field, and the 10 runs scored by the Rangers tied their season high for a home game (3rd time)…Brett Martin has saves in 3 straight outings - the first saves of his career - after none in his 1st 162 career appearances.

