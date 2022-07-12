Spazak was on paid leave before retiring

Anna Mary Cochran, 95, of Columbus, Ind., passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Dunbar, Pa., to Harry B. and Edith Pearl (Handlin) Joseph. Before moving to Indiana earlier this year, Mrs. Cochran had been a resident of Belle Vernon, Pa., for 68 years. She also lived in Dade City, Fla., for 10 years. Anna was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon. A friend to everyone, Anna loved writing letters and cards to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Robert L. Cochran. He passed on their 55th wedding anniversary on Jan. 11, 2001. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert I. Cochran; a sister, Helen M. Jones; a brother, Harry C. Joseph; son-in-law, David M. Nitschke; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Joseph. Surviving are her loving daughter, Christy A. Nitschke of Winchester, Tenn.; brother, Frank D. Joseph of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Jennie (Nick) Roth of Columbus, Ind., David J. (Jennifer) Nitschke of Brentwood, Tenn., and Lisa (Dave) White of Lakeland, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cochran, Ingram Nitschke, Everly Nitschke and Taylor Roth; and several nieces and nephews. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Dawson, Pa. HATHAWAY-MYERS CHAPEL, COLUMBUS, IND., IS SERVING THE COCHRAN FAMILY. Memorials in Anna’s name should be directed to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201. Please leave a fond memory of Anna or a condolence for the family at www.Hathaway-Myers.com.
