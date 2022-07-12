ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen, PA

Spazak was on paid leave before retiring

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonessen City School District’s former superintendent was on paid administrative leave prior to her retirement July 1, according to a separation agreement...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Motycki resigns from Charleroi council

After resigning abruptly Wednesday night, Charleroi Councilwoman Jeannine Motycki plans to “continue to fight” but will do so as a private citizen. Motycki was sworn in to her first term in January 2018. She was re-elected in November, but said health problems and the political climate in council chambers have become too much to take.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen leaders get advice for economic turnaround

Leaders from Monessen attended economic workshops in Pittsburgh Tuesday, meeting with community revitalization experts from Carnegie Mellon University’s Remaking Cities Institute, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development (ACCD) and the East Liberty Development, Inc. (ELDI). To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

St. Andrew Summer Fest ready to return to normal

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Andrew Summer Fest will kick off in its traditional format tonight in Monongahela. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Uniontown shuts out Charleroi for American Legion crown

Braeden Obrien drove in two runs on a pair of hits and three different pitchers combined to toss a shutout in Uniontown’s 2-0 victory over Charleroi in the championship game of the Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs at Hutchinson Field in Hopwood on Tuesday. To read the rest of...
UNIONTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Retirement#Administrative Leave#A Separation
monvalleyindependent.com

Anna Mary Cochran

Anna Mary Cochran, 95, of Columbus, Ind., passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Dunbar, Pa., to Harry B. and Edith Pearl (Handlin) Joseph. Before moving to Indiana earlier this year, Mrs. Cochran had been a resident of Belle Vernon, Pa., for 68 years. She also lived in Dade City, Fla., for 10 years. Anna was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon. A friend to everyone, Anna loved writing letters and cards to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Robert L. Cochran. He passed on their 55th wedding anniversary on Jan. 11, 2001. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert I. Cochran; a sister, Helen M. Jones; a brother, Harry C. Joseph; son-in-law, David M. Nitschke; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Joseph. Surviving are her loving daughter, Christy A. Nitschke of Winchester, Tenn.; brother, Frank D. Joseph of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Jennie (Nick) Roth of Columbus, Ind., David J. (Jennifer) Nitschke of Brentwood, Tenn., and Lisa (Dave) White of Lakeland, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cochran, Ingram Nitschke, Everly Nitschke and Taylor Roth; and several nieces and nephews. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Dawson, Pa. HATHAWAY-MYERS CHAPEL, COLUMBUS, IND., IS SERVING THE COCHRAN FAMILY. Memorials in Anna’s name should be directed to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201. Please leave a fond memory of Anna or a condolence for the family at www.Hathaway-Myers.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

William Troy Miller – Charleroi

William Troy Miller, 55, of Charleroi, passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with his loving wife and son by his side. Born in Norfolk, Va., on Dec. 10, 1966, he was the son of Patricia McKinley Ryan of Valrico, Fla., and the late Wayne J. Miller Sr. Troy was well known in the Mon Valley for his many construction skills, and he could fix and build just about anything. In addition to his many facets of construction, he installed many pools in both residences and commercial properties working for Cal Cutbert Pools. Troy also enjoyed spending time at his favorite place, Lenhart’s Tavern. Besides his mother, he is also survived by his wife, Diane Stile; a son, Tyler Miller; a brother, Wayne Miller Jr.; sister, Denise (Al) Lenzi; mother-in-law, Kay Stile; stepmother, Margaret Miller; stepfather, Tom (Johnetta) Ryan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darryl and Laurie Lenhart; and several nieces and nephews. Troy was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Miller. Receiving of friends and family will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 235 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi , where a Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with the Rev. Candace Cook presiding. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Thomas Kearney – McKeesport

Thomas Kearney, 76, of McKeesport, died on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh, on Oct. 19, 1945, and is the son of the late Francis “Beans” and Pearl Pierce Kearney. He is survived by his sister, Doreen (the late Robert) Goetz of Fort Mill, S.C.; brother, Rick (Marianne) Kearney of Wexford, Pa.; and nieces and nephews, Danielle (Christopher) Herring, Robert (Carrie) Goetz, Regis Kearney and Joseph Kearney. Tom was well loved and known in the McKeesport and White Oak area, where you would see him at different activities and community events. He loved going to Veltre’s Pizza (now Patti’s la Cucina), the White Oak swimming pool, helping to coach McKeesport girls softball and attending high school football games. He was an active board member for over 30 years with Cerebral Palsy and traveled to Harrisburg as an advocate for people with disabilities. Family and friends will gather Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 2 until 5:15 p.m., with prayers following at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Burial will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 1501 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Dolores A. Serinko

Dolores A. Serinko, 98, the daughter of Peter C. Serinko and Anna Hudock Serinko, passed away peacefully at home in Perryopolis on Tuesday, July 12, 2022; the same home in which she was born. Dolores was a graduate of Perryopolis High School and Douglas Business College in Monessen. While still a student at Douglas, she was hired by the Perry school district as a secretary. Although Dolores initially saw the job as temporary until she could fulfill her dream of becoming an airline stewardess, she ended up staying until retirement. Over the years she rose through the ranks to become board secretary and district business manager. In addition to her job in the school district, she, for many years, worked as a hostess at the Twin Coaches Supper Club in Rostraver. She was a life-long active member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. After retirement, Dolores enjoyed participating in the Perryopolis Fine Arts Society. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert Serinko and his wife Betty, and Dr. Regis Serinko Sr. and his wife Angeline. She is survived by a nephew, Dr. Regis Serinko Jr. of Bellefonte and Rostraver, Pa.; a goddaughter, Maria Bruno Kite of Rostraver; a lifelong friend, Grace Calderone of Monessen, whom she met when they both worked at the Coaches; “nieces,” Judy Bruno Mains of Sellbyville, Del., and Carmel Calderone of Rostraver; and “nephew,” Dr. Gerald Bruno of Madison, Miss. Finally, the family would like to thank the caregivers, in particular Ginger Ryan, who helped Dolores live at home in her final years. Dolores’ professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, Pa. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, followed by a private interment in St. John’s Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monessen, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

St. Spyridon’s slippers will be on display at ‘Flavors of Greece’ fest

On Friday, folks from around the Mon Valley and beyond will gather in Monessen to celebrate the food, music, culture and beliefs of the Greek Orthodox Christian faith. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

James East

James East, 89, of Clairton, Pa., was born July 10, 1933, in Dora, Ala. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Lucius (Dorsey) East. In 1940, the family moved from Alabama to Clairton, Pa., where he attended school and later worked at a machine shop for more than 20 years. James attended and was a member of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ. In addition to working at the machine shop, James was a self-taught barber and was known to some as the “Blair Heights Original Barber.” As someone said, “If you grew up in Clairton, you probably got a haircut from Mr. Jimmy, one of a kind.” Others said that he was their first barber. James departed this life on July 10, 2022 (his 89th birthday) at St. Clair Health Center. He was the last living sibling of 12 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucius East; three sisters, Mrs. Catherine Pope, Mrs. Lessie Mae Rucker and Mrs. Louise Robinson; and nine brothers, Sonny East, Red East, Robert “Bob” East, Charles “Charlie” East, Thomas “Snook” East, Richard “Bea” East, Lucius “Delmas” East, Irvin “Syrup” East and George “Joe” East. James and his brother Thomas “Snook” East are together in their final resting place, per James’ request. James is survived by his son, Jimell East; grandchildren; niece, Paula Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ 200 Crest St., Clairton, PA 15025. Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport PA. Arrangements are entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 449 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, PA 15025.
CLAIRTON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Norma J. Ackman

Funeral services were held for Norma J. Ackman, 84, of New Eagle, who passed away on Monday July 11, 2022, in her home. She was born in Union Township on Dec. 12, 1937, a daughter of the late Harry and Maria (French) Holzapfel. A 1955 graduate of Clairton High School, Norma went on to earn her degree in nursing from the Pittsburgh School of Nursing. She worked for many years until her retirement at the Rebecca Cuadlip tax and bookkeeping office in Pleasant Hills. Norma is survived by two sons, Edward Ackman of New Eagle and Michael (Shannon) Ackman of Elizabeth; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith E. Ackman, who died April 19, 2020; three brothers, Ernest, Paul and Harry Holzapfel; and one sister, Helen Bibb. Interment was held in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St. Monongahela, 724-258-6767, oversaw the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
NEW EAGLE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp, 74, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in her home. Born Sept. 5, 1947, in New Eagle, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Wilda (Cola) Baxter and wife of the late Richard G. Kemp. A nurse since 1968, Donna worked for many years at Monongahela Valley Hospital, where she had a long tenure as the head nurse of the operating room. Donna had a quick wit and loved to laugh. She placed her family and friends at the center of her life and opened her home and her kitchen to many over the years. She made your interests her interests, caught trophy fish and hunted for deer as she became an outdoorswoman in her 50s. More recently, you could find her anywhere and everywhere with her sisters, as they were her best friends. Donna was a member of First Baptist Church in Monongahela and will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky to know her. She is survived by her adoring children and grandchildren, Kym and Paul King (Vanessa and Will King), Marc Sylvester, Amy and Jack Burgess (Jessie and Walt Unfricht and Kaitie and Jon Keen), Paula Kemp (Austin Kemp), Richard Kemp II (Brittany, Danielle, Stephanie and Mackenzie Kemp), and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carol Baxter, Darla and husband David Kearns; and her nieces and nephews, Morgan Baxter, Madison Baxter, Jamie and Mike McConaha (Adalyn, Viviana and Bennett McConaha), David Kearns II and Heather Kearns (David III and Hayden Kearns), and Aaron Kearns and Jessica McCarty. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friends and family are asked to go directly to First Baptist Church, 601 W. Main St., Monongahela for a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 with Rev. Mark Schollaert officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Carroll Township.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

AMD bounces back from first loss

It was a tale of two halves as AMD Industries was able to get back to its winning ways with a 67-53 victory over Monessen Florist in MVISBL girls division play at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center Wednesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
MONESSEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy