Spazak was on paid leave before retiring

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp, 74, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in her home. Born Sept. 5, 1947, in New Eagle, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Wilda (Cola) Baxter and wife of the late Richard G. Kemp. A nurse since 1968, Donna worked for many years at Monongahela Valley Hospital, where she had a long tenure as the head nurse of the operating room. Donna had a quick wit and loved to laugh. She placed her family and friends at the center of her life and opened her home and her kitchen to many over the years. She made your interests her interests, caught trophy fish and hunted for deer as she became an outdoorswoman in her 50s. More recently, you could find her anywhere and everywhere with her sisters, as they were her best friends. Donna was a member of First Baptist Church in Monongahela and will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky to know her. She is survived by her adoring children and grandchildren, Kym and Paul King (Vanessa and Will King), Marc Sylvester, Amy and Jack Burgess (Jessie and Walt Unfricht and Kaitie and Jon Keen), Paula Kemp (Austin Kemp), Richard Kemp II (Brittany, Danielle, Stephanie and Mackenzie Kemp), and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carol Baxter, Darla and husband David Kearns; and her nieces and nephews, Morgan Baxter, Madison Baxter, Jamie and Mike McConaha (Adalyn, Viviana and Bennett McConaha), David Kearns II and Heather Kearns (David III and Hayden Kearns), and Aaron Kearns and Jessica McCarty. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friends and family are asked to go directly to First Baptist Church, 601 W. Main St., Monongahela for a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 with Rev. Mark Schollaert officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Carroll Township.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO