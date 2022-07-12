ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas police increase patrols during speed enforcement campaign

By Jeremy J. Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIz4J_0gcO0Pqd00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement in North Las Vegas are stepping up their patrols with the goal to stop as many crashes as they can from happening.

“It’s good if they respect the people that are doing the right thing,” Angel Gomez a licensed driver told 8 News Now.

The speed enforcement campaign started Monday, as police aim to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the state.


Cylvia Fowler is another driver who spoke with 8 News Now and said she didn’t know an increased police presence was needed in the area because to her, it’s not that bad.

“I’ve seen a few accidents. And once in a while, somebody speeding or something,” she added.

Law enforcement will be looking for speeding and collision-causing violations and providing safety about slowing down and the significance of slower speeds on roadways.

Gomez believes it’s a plus for good drivers and welcomes the safety measures.

“So, you’ve got to be careful and take care of our kids pretty much,” Gomez added.

