Houston 6, Oakland 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals spent Thursday patching up a roster missing 10 players who were barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to smooth over their damaged image among fans. Among the nearly 40% of players on the 26-man roster who were left home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Merrifield was the most expansive among the seven players who discussed their decision Wednesday, claiming “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” Merrifield then drew the ire of Royals fans when he said, “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes” — which many in Kansas City took to mean he won’t get vaccinated for his current team but is open to doing it for a contender.
The Chicago White Sox got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning to record a series finale victory against the Cleveland Guardians. A stellar start from Lucas Giolito carried the visitors into the seventh inning, where some trouble began to brew. The White Sox bullpen was dominant in relief and locked down a 2-1 win to help earn a series split.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mitch White and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sosa started the last three games, but he's taking a seat while Nolan Arenado returns to play third base and bat cleanup. Brendan Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game.
Cleveland Guardians infielder Ernie Clement is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Jose Ramirez will return to the hot corner in place of Clement while Franmil Reyes serves as the Guardians' designated hitter. Nolan Jones will start in right field and hit sixth.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron’s Civale’s right wrist isn’t right. Cleveland placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said an MRI revealed swelling in a ligament in Civale’s wrist. He’ll need several weeks to recover. “They termed it mild, which is good,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. “Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that.”
DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Solano is snagging a seat after starting the last seven games. Joey Votto (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday to play first base and bat cleanup. Mike Moustakas will work as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 8 batter. Solano may be limited to starts versus left-handed pitchers while the Reds' regulars are all healthy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. “We had a lot of guys contributing,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “A lot of different...
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said. The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall...
