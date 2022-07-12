ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reservations available at El Capitan State Beach

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
Camping reservations at El Capitan State Beach are now available.

Reservations are available for August 1 through November 30. Camping will then be available on a first come, first served basis from December 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

California Department of Parks and Recreation also announced that the El Capitan Entrance Improvements Project will be postponed until 2023.

This is because longer than expected manufacturing times have resulted in some project components being unavailable.

The entrance trail renovation is expected to be completed in April 2023.

