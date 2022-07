NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws, a case that progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial. An early estimate is that perhaps 20,000 players could share the money. A more precise total will not be calculated until notice is given to eligible players. The proposed settlement, announced May 10, was filed Friday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, where Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero is expected to grant his approval. "This settlement is a...

