Hillside, IL

Hillside Police Chief Retires, New One Sworn In

vfpress.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSgt. Daniel Murphy is sworn into office by Hillside Clerk Linda Gould on July 11. | Shanel Romain. Monday, July 11, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Longtime Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek has retired after 32 years with the department. During a special meeting on July 11,...

www.vfpress.news

