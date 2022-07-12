ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predators' Jimmy Huntington: Lands two-way deal

Huntington signed a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Monday, per...

Bruins' Keith Kinkaid: Inks two-way contract

Kinkaid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Kinkaid spent the last two years in the Rangers' organization. He made 37 appearances with AHL Hartford in 2021-22, posting a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage. With Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman under contract, Kinkaid is likely not higher than third on the Bruins' depth chart in goal.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Connor Carrick: Lands with Boston

Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't be ready for 2022-23

Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Missing start of season

Bogosian (shoulder) will be out 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. It's unclear when Bogosian underwent the surgery, but it's safe to assume he'll miss at least the first month of the season given the timeline. The 31-year-old defenseman had eight points in 48 contests with the Lightning last season, and he could be placed on long-term injured reserve early in the campaign.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Staying in Vegas

Smith (knee) signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Smith will remain in Vegas on a deal with an identical cap hit to his last contract. The 31-year-old should remain a fixture of the Golden Knights' top six and power-play group as a steady two-way winger. He'll be counted on for more offense after Vegas shipped out Max Pacioretty to create enough cap space to get Smith's deal done.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Zach Sawchenko: Finds deal with Carolina

Sawchenko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Hurricanes, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Sawchenko was not qualified by the Sharks and became an unrestricted free agent. He'll follow fellow former Sharks Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Hurricanes' organization, where Sawchenko is projected to slot in as a minor-league goalie. He's unlikely to see much NHL time in 2022-23 -- Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will begin the year with the big club, and Pyotr Kochetkov is likely ahead of Sawchenko on the depth chart. The length of Sawchenko's new deal is not yet known.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Rehab delayed by illness

Burger (hand) won't begin his rehab assignment Friday as previously reported, as he's come down with an illness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger was supposed to start working his way back from a bruised right hand with Triple-A Charlotte but will wait at least one more day to do so. It already seemed likely that the White Sox could wait to activate him until the beginning of the second half, so this delay may not actually affect his ultimate return date unless the illness winds up costing him more than a day or two.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pistons' Carsen Edwards: Rights renounced by Detroit

Edwards had his free agent rights renounced by the Pistons on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Edwards was let go to clear cap space for the Pistons' offseason transactions. He played four games for Detroit at the end of last season after spending his first two years in the league seeing spot minutes with Boston.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Duron: Sent to Triple-A

Duron was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Duron was promoted Tuesday as a replacement player since the Phillies were down a couple players due to their respective vaccination statuses. He made his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two hits with one strikeout in a scoreless inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Didn't play Thursday

Ivey (ankle) didn't play in Thursday's Summer League game against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. The Pistons once again chose to be cautious with their fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Ivey sat out in his second consecutive Summer League game Thursday allowing Charlie Moore and Braxton Key to see a larger workload.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Signs with St. Louis

Leivo signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' David Villar: Settles in as primary third baseman

Villar will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Villar will stick in the lineup for the 10th consecutive game, the last eight of which have come at third base. After going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 13-0 win, Villar has produced a strong .838 OPS, but his time as an everyday player could soon come to an end nonetheless. Evan Longoria (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment Thursday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list immediately after the All-Star break, at which time he would displace Villar as the Giants' primary third baseman.
PHOENIX, AZ

