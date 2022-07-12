ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Home runs power Padres’ rare win in Denver over Rockies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLjEJ_0gcNxEO900

C.J. Abrams slugged a three-run homer, Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado socked solo shots and the San Diego Padres halted a 10-game losing streak in Denver by holding on for a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Cronenworth had three hits and scored twice while Abrams, Machado and Nomar Mazara each had two hits for the Padres, who won for just the sixth time in their past 17 games.

Sean Manaea (4-4) gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings while winning for just the second time in his past 13 starts. He gave up five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado, who lost at home to the Padres for the first time since May 12, 2021. Jose Iglesias stroked an RBI double to right in the eighth for his 1,00th career hit.

Iglesias’ milestone hit cut Colorado’s deficit to 6-3, and Colorado moved within one in the ninth as Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon each hit two-out run-scoring doubles.

San Diego’s Taylor Rogers then retired C.J. Cron on a grounder to second for his 24th save.

The Rockies played without Kris Bryant, who was placed on the paternity list earlier Monday.

San Diego built a 6-2 advantage in the eighth as Jorge Alfaro reached on an infield single with one out and Trent Grisham walked. Abrams then launched his second career homer by jumping all over a 2-2 curveball from Jake Bird and sending it 427 feet over the fence in right.

Colorado’s Jose Urena (0-1) gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked three.

The Padres struck in the first inning when Cronenworth hit a leadoff single, moved to third on Mazara’s one-out double and scored on Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly.

Cronenworth led off the third inning by smashing an 0-1 slider from Urena 410 feet over the fence in right. It was Cronenworth’s eighth homer of the season.

Colorado cut its deficit to 2-1 in the fourth. Grisham took a poor angle on Blackmon’s leadoff liner to center and the ball got past him for a triple, and Cron followed with a sacrifice fly to score Blackmon.

Machado made it 3-1 in the seventh with a mammoth 446-foot blast to left. The homer off Lucas Gilbreath’s 2-2 slider was Machado’s 15th of the season.

Grichuk hit his ninth homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh to end Manaea’s night.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Denver, CO
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Sports
Sportsnaut

New York Yankees acquire Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels

Utilityman Tyler Wade spent his first five MLB seasons with the New York Yankees before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels back in November of 2021. While Wade’s career in the Bronx was nothing to write home about, it appears that New York just can’t quit him. Mere days after being designated for assignment, the Yankees have acquired the veteran from Los Angeles. According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, Wade will report to Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Homer
Person
Nomar Mazara
Person
Sean Manaea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy