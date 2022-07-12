ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: July 12

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtFlc_0gcNx7IJ00

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Rebecca and Aaron Steele, Walbridge, girl, July 9.

Melinda Warner and Kendra Craig, Deerfield, Mich., girl, July 11.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Eliverta and Derek Liska, Toledo, girl, July 8.

Maraysia Dean, Toledo, boy, July 8.

Madison Ambrozy, Port Clinton, boy, July 10.

Dominique Parra, Toledo, boy, July 11.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Elloise Koldziejski, Swanton, girl, July 9.

Shana and Nicholas Carpenter, Jr., Perrysburg, girl, July 10.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Maygar and Charles Frankart, Tiffin, girl, July 7.

Courtney Burrow, Toledo, girl, July 8.

Kaitlin and Austin Zajac, Mau- mee, boy, July 8.

Kayleigh Artiaga, Toledo, boy, July 8.

Donna Smith, Toledo, girl, July 8.

Crime reports

Homicide

Marvelous Walton, shot in vehicle in the 3800 block of Lockwood.

Felonious assaults

Shelly Wallace, shot at while driving in the 3700 block of Airport.

Frederick Marsh, shot in the 5800 block of Fryer.

Jamari Hayes, shot in the 2100 block of Franklin.

Caleb Hill, assaulted in the 2300 block of Airport.

Robbery

Marshall Mahone, assaulted and robbed in the 2200 block of Cherry.

Burglaries

Shirley Crenshaw, suede coat from residence in the 5300 block of Hill.

Brittany Cox, money, credit cards, and identification from the 3600 block of North Erie.

