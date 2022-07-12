Daily Log: July 12
Births
McLaren
St. Luke’s Hospital
Rebecca and Aaron Steele, Walbridge, girl, July 9.
Melinda Warner and Kendra Craig, Deerfield, Mich., girl, July 11.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Eliverta and Derek Liska, Toledo, girl, July 8.
Maraysia Dean, Toledo, boy, July 8.
Madison Ambrozy, Port Clinton, boy, July 10.
Dominique Parra, Toledo, boy, July 11.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Elloise Koldziejski, Swanton, girl, July 9.
Shana and Nicholas Carpenter, Jr., Perrysburg, girl, July 10.
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Maygar and Charles Frankart, Tiffin, girl, July 7.
Courtney Burrow, Toledo, girl, July 8.
Kaitlin and Austin Zajac, Mau- mee, boy, July 8.
Kayleigh Artiaga, Toledo, boy, July 8.
Donna Smith, Toledo, girl, July 8.
Crime reports
Homicide
Marvelous Walton, shot in vehicle in the 3800 block of Lockwood.
Felonious assaults
Shelly Wallace, shot at while driving in the 3700 block of Airport.
Frederick Marsh, shot in the 5800 block of Fryer.
Jamari Hayes, shot in the 2100 block of Franklin.
Caleb Hill, assaulted in the 2300 block of Airport.
Robbery
Marshall Mahone, assaulted and robbed in the 2200 block of Cherry.
Burglaries
Shirley Crenshaw, suede coat from residence in the 5300 block of Hill.
Brittany Cox, money, credit cards, and identification from the 3600 block of North Erie.
