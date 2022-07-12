Editorial: Remembering those who gave it all

A 26-year-old man fought for his country in World War II. His name was William F. Teaff. He was from Steubenville.

He served in a bomber squadron, specifically the 351st Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force. His rank was Tech. Sgt.

Read more Blade editorials

His plane was shot down on March 6, 1944. He survived the crash, along with several crew members, and was taken prisoner by the Nazis, as reported by the Associated Press.

He died on July 10 of the same year.

For far too long, his family was uncertain of his ultimate fate. It was a fault of geography and history. The U.S. military had few options to track down missing or presumed dead U. S soldiers in Soviet territory.

We can only attempt to imagine the sorrow and pain of his family. Not knowing his ultimate fate.

The camp ended up in Soviet controlled Lithuania. In the Cold War, the Soviets were not cooperative in recovering American remains.

Times changed and teams were allowed to search for the missing. In 2021 remains were discovered and came to the United States for testing. The remains of the sergeant and two other Americans were transferred for identification.

Forensic scientists were able to identify Mr. Teaff’s remains.

We must never forget Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff and so many others who have sacrificed for our country. The sacrifice goes beyond their own loss and to their families and communities.

Our nation must always strive to bring the lost back home, no matter how many years it takes.