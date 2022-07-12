ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Belle Vernon, PA

Bike Run & Car Show set Saturday

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family-friendly community block party this weekend will benefit two local fire departments. The ninth annual...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Huge reunion celebration planned

Larry Price’s All-Class Reunions for Donora, Monongahela, Mon Valley Catholic and Ringgold have grown substantially in popularity and size over the years. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Thursday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Cernuska Lambert – formerly of Monongahela and New Freedom, Pa.

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Cernuska Lambert, formerly of Monongahela and New Freedom, Pa., passed away on June 17, 2022, at the age of 85, with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1936, to Joseph Cernuska and Elizabeth Cernuska. She was married for 66 years to Harold Githens Lambert who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2021. Betty kept active after raising her children and retired from Crescent industries in New Freedom, Pa. While her children were growing, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monongahela, where her husband Harold was a volunteer fireman. In retirement she enjoyed taking care of her granddaughters and watching all her grandchildren grow. She loved being around her immediate and extended family and loved to bake. She enjoyed her pets and grand pets. Her lap was a special place for both the cats and the dogs, Bella and Yeager will particularly miss that spot. She spent the last seven months living with her daughter, Barb and enjoyed being surrounded by her grandsons. She was blessed to attend her grandson Joe and Kerri Gruber’s wedding on May 28. She was a part of a large loving family that was the light of her life. Betty is survived by her brothers, John (Josephine) Cernuska, Paul (Louise) Cernuska; sisters-in-law, Betty Cernuska, and Mary Cernuska; daughters, Beth Maloney (Mike) of Red Lion, Pa., and Barbara Gruber (Dave) of Centreville, Va.; son, Harold D. Lambert of Claymont, Del., two granddaughters, Grace Bachism (fiancé, Shane Walmer) and Hannah Bachism three grandsons, Jared Gruber, Joseph (Kerri) Gruber and Jacob Gruber; and many nieces and nephews who were always a large part of her life. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary (Golfred) Valery; and brothers, Stephen Cernuska, Joseph (Ann) Cernuska, and Andrew Cernuska. Following cremation there will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 30, 2022, at the Sons of Italy in Perryopolis, for both Harold and Betty Lambert. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Harold and Betty Lambert to Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, www.bridgetohome84.org. Donations can be a check, Venmo, or via their Amazon wish list. All information for donations can be found on their web site listed above.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Norman Michael Thornton

Norman Michael Thornton Jr., affectionately called “Storm-men Norman,” 68, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his residence in Donora. Norman was born June 3, 1954, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Norman Junius Thornton and Ada Mae Batch Thornton George. Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Zelma Thornton Ramos; grandmother, Harriet Batch Thornton Kee; and grandfathers, Junius Thornton and George Lawrence Kee. Norman worked numerous jobs in the Mon Valley and drove 18-wheel trucks across the country before settling down in Monongahela, Pa. He worked for Penn Box Company, making huge boxes for equipment. While working for Penn Box, Norman was offered an executive position as plant manager at the Wichita Falls, Texas, facility. Norman managed this facility and employees for several years. While in Wichita Falls, Texas, he married the former Laverne (Bonnie) Yarbrough. After leaving Texas, Norman and his wife returned to Pennsylvania and then started to work at the recycling plant in Donora. He finished his work career at the frozen food company QDC as a fork truck driver before becoming ill. Norman joined Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church of Uniontown, where his stepson, Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, is the pastor. He enjoyed coming to church, where he attended faithfully until his health began to fail. Norman always had a big smile and a passion for good cooking. He loved to have fellowship with family and friends whenever the opportunity presented itself. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Norman leaves to cherish his memory his devoted, loving wife, whom he has been with for 47 years, Laverne (Bonnie) Thornton; one daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Thornton of Detroit, Mich.; sister, Gertrude (Trudye) and (Don) DeLaCerna of Pittsburg, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Joann Harris of Long Beach, Calif.; one brother-in-law, Richard (Elizabeth) Harris of Portsmouth, Va.; four stepsons, Rev. Dr. Gary P. (Brenda) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Pa., Eric (Tamila) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Pa., Keith Yarbrough of Donora, Pa., and Mark Yarbrough Sr. of Ohio; one aunt, Wilma Kirk of Coraopolis, Pa; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a two-hour viewing from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service starting at noon July 16, 2022, at the House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Pa., with Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, pastor, officiating. Interment will take place Monday, July 18, 2022, at Finleyville Cemetery. A celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Anna Mary Cochran

Anna Mary Cochran, 95, of Columbus, Ind., passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Dunbar, Pa., to Harry B. and Edith Pearl (Handlin) Joseph. Before moving to Indiana earlier this year, Mrs. Cochran had been a resident of Belle Vernon, Pa., for 68 years. She also lived in Dade City, Fla., for 10 years. Anna was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon. A friend to everyone, Anna loved writing letters and cards to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Robert L. Cochran. He passed on their 55th wedding anniversary on Jan. 11, 2001. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert I. Cochran; a sister, Helen M. Jones; a brother, Harry C. Joseph; son-in-law, David M. Nitschke; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Joseph. Surviving are her loving daughter, Christy A. Nitschke of Winchester, Tenn.; brother, Frank D. Joseph of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Jennie (Nick) Roth of Columbus, Ind., David J. (Jennifer) Nitschke of Brentwood, Tenn., and Lisa (Dave) White of Lakeland, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cochran, Ingram Nitschke, Everly Nitschke and Taylor Roth; and several nieces and nephews. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Dawson, Pa. HATHAWAY-MYERS CHAPEL, COLUMBUS, IND., IS SERVING THE COCHRAN FAMILY. Memorials in Anna’s name should be directed to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201. Please leave a fond memory of Anna or a condolence for the family at www.Hathaway-Myers.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
North Belle Vernon, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

St. Spyridon’s slippers will be on display at ‘Flavors of Greece’ fest

On Friday, folks from around the Mon Valley and beyond will gather in Monessen to celebrate the food, music, culture and beliefs of the Greek Orthodox Christian faith. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Jacktown Road bridge project will begin soon

The Elizabeth Township Board of Commissioners is eager to resolve a long-standing Jacktown Bridge situation. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
ELIZABETH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Thomas Kearney – McKeesport

Thomas Kearney, 76, of McKeesport, died on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh, on Oct. 19, 1945, and is the son of the late Francis “Beans” and Pearl Pierce Kearney. He is survived by his sister, Doreen (the late Robert) Goetz of Fort Mill, S.C.; brother, Rick (Marianne) Kearney of Wexford, Pa.; and nieces and nephews, Danielle (Christopher) Herring, Robert (Carrie) Goetz, Regis Kearney and Joseph Kearney. Tom was well loved and known in the McKeesport and White Oak area, where you would see him at different activities and community events. He loved going to Veltre’s Pizza (now Patti’s la Cucina), the White Oak swimming pool, helping to coach McKeesport girls softball and attending high school football games. He was an active board member for over 30 years with Cerebral Palsy and traveled to Harrisburg as an advocate for people with disabilities. Family and friends will gather Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 2 until 5:15 p.m., with prayers following at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Burial will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 1501 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

William Troy Miller – Charleroi

William Troy Miller, 55, of Charleroi, passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with his loving wife and son by his side. Born in Norfolk, Va., on Dec. 10, 1966, he was the son of Patricia McKinley Ryan of Valrico, Fla., and the late Wayne J. Miller Sr. Troy was well known in the Mon Valley for his many construction skills, and he could fix and build just about anything. In addition to his many facets of construction, he installed many pools in both residences and commercial properties working for Cal Cutbert Pools. Troy also enjoyed spending time at his favorite place, Lenhart’s Tavern. Besides his mother, he is also survived by his wife, Diane Stile; a son, Tyler Miller; a brother, Wayne Miller Jr.; sister, Denise (Al) Lenzi; mother-in-law, Kay Stile; stepmother, Margaret Miller; stepfather, Tom (Johnetta) Ryan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darryl and Laurie Lenhart; and several nieces and nephews. Troy was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Miller. Receiving of friends and family will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 235 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi , where a Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with the Rev. Candace Cook presiding. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Bike#Vehicles#Brewing Co#Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com

Uniontown shuts out Charleroi for American Legion crown

Braeden Obrien drove in two runs on a pair of hits and three different pitchers combined to toss a shutout in Uniontown’s 2-0 victory over Charleroi in the championship game of the Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs at Hutchinson Field in Hopwood on Tuesday. To read the rest of...
UNIONTOWN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

James East

James East, 89, of Clairton, Pa., was born July 10, 1933, in Dora, Ala. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Lucius (Dorsey) East. In 1940, the family moved from Alabama to Clairton, Pa., where he attended school and later worked at a machine shop for more than 20 years. James attended and was a member of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ. In addition to working at the machine shop, James was a self-taught barber and was known to some as the “Blair Heights Original Barber.” As someone said, “If you grew up in Clairton, you probably got a haircut from Mr. Jimmy, one of a kind.” Others said that he was their first barber. James departed this life on July 10, 2022 (his 89th birthday) at St. Clair Health Center. He was the last living sibling of 12 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucius East; three sisters, Mrs. Catherine Pope, Mrs. Lessie Mae Rucker and Mrs. Louise Robinson; and nine brothers, Sonny East, Red East, Robert “Bob” East, Charles “Charlie” East, Thomas “Snook” East, Richard “Bea” East, Lucius “Delmas” East, Irvin “Syrup” East and George “Joe” East. James and his brother Thomas “Snook” East are together in their final resting place, per James’ request. James is survived by his son, Jimell East; grandchildren; niece, Paula Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ 200 Crest St., Clairton, PA 15025. Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport PA. Arrangements are entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 449 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, PA 15025.
CLAIRTON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Dolores A. Serinko

Dolores A. Serinko, 98, the daughter of Peter C. Serinko and Anna Hudock Serinko, passed away peacefully at home in Perryopolis on Tuesday, July 12, 2022; the same home in which she was born. Dolores was a graduate of Perryopolis High School and Douglas Business College in Monessen. While still a student at Douglas, she was hired by the Perry school district as a secretary. Although Dolores initially saw the job as temporary until she could fulfill her dream of becoming an airline stewardess, she ended up staying until retirement. Over the years she rose through the ranks to become board secretary and district business manager. In addition to her job in the school district, she, for many years, worked as a hostess at the Twin Coaches Supper Club in Rostraver. She was a life-long active member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. After retirement, Dolores enjoyed participating in the Perryopolis Fine Arts Society. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert Serinko and his wife Betty, and Dr. Regis Serinko Sr. and his wife Angeline. She is survived by a nephew, Dr. Regis Serinko Jr. of Bellefonte and Rostraver, Pa.; a goddaughter, Maria Bruno Kite of Rostraver; a lifelong friend, Grace Calderone of Monessen, whom she met when they both worked at the Coaches; “nieces,” Judy Bruno Mains of Sellbyville, Del., and Carmel Calderone of Rostraver; and “nephew,” Dr. Gerald Bruno of Madison, Miss. Finally, the family would like to thank the caregivers, in particular Ginger Ryan, who helped Dolores live at home in her final years. Dolores’ professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, Pa. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, followed by a private interment in St. John’s Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

JoAnn Kay Hewitt

JoAnn Kay Hewitt, 87, of Monessen, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, following a short illness. Born in Monessen on Jan. 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Bert Harrison Rue and Sarah Gregory Rue. She was a 1952 graduate of Monessen High School. JoAnn was employed by Central Blood Bank of Pittsburgh as a phlebotomist until moving to Phoenix, Ariz., in 1997, where she worked for The Plasma Center in Phoenix. In 1999, JoAnn started working for GEO Corp. at the Arizona State Prison as the librarian, retiring in 2014. She had a very vibrant and fun, loving personality, and was always full of spunk! JoAnn’s life was an adventure. She was an amazing, bold, strong, loving and courageous woman. People didn’t have to wonder long about what she might be thinking because she was always willing to share. She had strong beliefs and opinions about things and expressed them with energy and enthusiasm. Still, she was interested and curious about what others thought and was a willing listener, even when she did not agree. The lessons JoAnn learned from the pleasant and the painful experiences of her life gave her a keen sense of the moment. She was perceptive, witty and very funny. It would be fair to describe her as predictably unpredictable, willing to turn on a dime and change course and always with very good reasons. She was strong-willed and full of spirit. She was known as a legendary fighter and fought for what she believed, what she wanted and especially for those she loved. JoAnn was also very passionate about her faith. She was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Monessen and later attended the Christian Center in Belle Vernon. Those of us who knew her and loved her best believe that she stormed the gates of Heaven, had express check-in and became the life of the party in an instant. If JoAnn could have the last word, it would be probably be, “Hey, you know what? I lived my life as well as I could and did it my way.” Her most cherished moments were times spent with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Edward Macik of Anaheim, Calif., and Ernest Hewitt of Florence, Ariz.; a daughter and son in-law, Linda and Bill Horrell of Belle Vernon; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Povich, Michael (Kylie) Horrell, Aaron Horrell, Ernie Hewitt, Kirstie Hewitt, Nathan Hewitt and Bradyn Hewitt; and four great-grandchildren, Amelia Hewitt, Kalani Horrell, Daniel Hewitt-Garcia and Madison Hewitt-Garcia. As the last of her generation of the Rue family, JoAnn was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bert (Gertrude), James (Lila), Robert (Mabel) and Palmer Rue, and Alvin Rue in infancy; and her sisters, Sarah Westerman (Ron) and her beloved Margaret Freado (Peter). Local arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue. Belle Vernon, PA 15012, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Christian Center Church, 130 Charity Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012, followed by a dinner in the Christian Center’s fellowship hall.
MONESSEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen leaders get advice for economic turnaround

Leaders from Monessen attended economic workshops in Pittsburgh Tuesday, meeting with community revitalization experts from Carnegie Mellon University’s Remaking Cities Institute, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development (ACCD) and the East Liberty Development, Inc. (ELDI). To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp, 74, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in her home. Born Sept. 5, 1947, in New Eagle, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Wilda (Cola) Baxter and wife of the late Richard G. Kemp. A nurse since 1968, Donna worked for many years at Monongahela Valley Hospital, where she had a long tenure as the head nurse of the operating room. Donna had a quick wit and loved to laugh. She placed her family and friends at the center of her life and opened her home and her kitchen to many over the years. She made your interests her interests, caught trophy fish and hunted for deer as she became an outdoorswoman in her 50s. More recently, you could find her anywhere and everywhere with her sisters, as they were her best friends. Donna was a member of First Baptist Church in Monongahela and will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky to know her. She is survived by her adoring children and grandchildren, Kym and Paul King (Vanessa and Will King), Marc Sylvester, Amy and Jack Burgess (Jessie and Walt Unfricht and Kaitie and Jon Keen), Paula Kemp (Austin Kemp), Richard Kemp II (Brittany, Danielle, Stephanie and Mackenzie Kemp), and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carol Baxter, Darla and husband David Kearns; and her nieces and nephews, Morgan Baxter, Madison Baxter, Jamie and Mike McConaha (Adalyn, Viviana and Bennett McConaha), David Kearns II and Heather Kearns (David III and Hayden Kearns), and Aaron Kearns and Jessica McCarty. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friends and family are asked to go directly to First Baptist Church, 601 W. Main St., Monongahela for a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 with Rev. Mark Schollaert officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Carroll Township.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Motycki resigns from Charleroi council

After resigning abruptly Wednesday night, Charleroi Councilwoman Jeannine Motycki plans to “continue to fight” but will do so as a private citizen. Motycki was sworn in to her first term in January 2018. She was re-elected in November, but said health problems and the political climate in council chambers have become too much to take.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

AMD bounces back from first loss

It was a tale of two halves as AMD Industries was able to get back to its winning ways with a 67-53 victory over Monessen Florist in MVISBL girls division play at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center Wednesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
MONESSEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy