ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

H&M Joins Forces With Camp for Activation

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLI1j_0gcNw2LX00
A rendering of “The Style Cabin,” where families can create upcycled toys and accessories. Image Courtesy H&M

Consumer engagement is the end game for major retailers, but H&M is putting down stakes in another outpost — Camp to teach children about sustainability.

As of Wednesday and running through Sept. 5, the two companies are teaming up for an activation for consumers to experience “The Style Cabin” and “The Upcycler” in Camp’s Columbus Circle store. The initiative is inspired by H&M’s children’s products, (which can be found a short walk away in the multilevel H&M store in the same shopping center) and its sustainability efforts. The initiative will offer families the chance to upcycle materials into toys and accessories in “The Style Cabin.”

The repurposed goods will be made from H&M totes or their own apparel that they bring in themselves. They can also put “The Upcycler,” a pedal-powered station that uses kinetic energy. By pedaling, participants will accrue mileage that will be tallied in support of donations to The Learning Tree. Aside from housing the installation in a non-H&M location, there won’t be any H&M merchandise sold there either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CUa_0gcNw2LX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrQuy_0gcNw2LX00

With its base of family customers growing, the retail chain was looking to do something fun to build upon that and summer seemed to be prime time, H&M’s head of communications for the Americas Lauren Riezman said Monday. Camp, which specializes in experiential retail for families, fit the bill. The alliance with another children’s retailer in the U.S. was a first for H&M in the U.S.

Declining to address how the activation could generate sales, interest in the brand or any goals to quantify the endeavor, she said, “It’s more so about education and engagement with customers than commerciality. We’re not selling product on-site.”

That said, while it’s not a secret that an H&M store is nearby, the company is trying to play up the engagement element and sustainability message, she said. As for fast fashion’s environmental impact and the massive volume of products made by H&M annually, the retailer hit a milestone last year of reaching 80 percent of sustainability sourced materials for the global assortment and aims to reach 100 percent by 2030, Riezman said. The company is also trying to become 100 percent climate positive by 2040, she added.

Undeniably social media friendly, the two activity attractions were much more about creating an in-person tangible experience for visitors to the Columbus Circle location, Riezman said. “Counselors” will be there to help children create something new in “The Style Cabin,” in order that they can see, feel and touch sustainability. And “The Upcycler” will give riders the chance to watch on a screen their bike’s progress versus another one with the objective being that everyone is working toward a collective goal — donating to Project Learning Tree, an organization that helps students develop an appreciation, awareness and knowledge of the environment, Riezman said.

Asked if H&M will be teaming up with different retailers for other installations, the focus is on this initiative and its reception. The word-of-mouth metrics and physical attendance will be used as key barometers to measure the success of the activation. Riezman declined to share any specific figures.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tech Forum: Volumental and Red Wing Discuss Putting Fit at the Center of Everything

Click here to read the full article. It’s time for footwear companies to stop thinking about fit as a technical problem and start understanding the emotional impact that fit has on the consumer’s journey. That was one of the key takeaways from the WWD Tech Forum session, “The Great Fit: Sizing in a Consumer-Centric Market,” which featured Alper Aydemir, chief executive officer and cofounder of Volumental, and Mike VanGoethem, vice president of client services officer at Red Wing. The session was moderated by Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of strategic content development at WWD.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray...
APPAREL
WWD

Tech Forum: Nordstrom’s CTO on the ‘Closer to You’ Journey and Its Challenges

Click here to read the full article. As Edmond Mesrobian sees it, Nordstrom Inc. has a very ambitious goal. “We want to make Nordstrom a daily habit,” said Mesrobian, Nordstrom’s chief technology officer, during a conversation with Jim Fallon, editorial director of WWD.More from WWDBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 201917 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City Flagship “The challenge is to keep improving our experience and keep getting closer to our customers. That’s our journey,” Mesrobian said, putting his company’s overarching “Closer to You” agenda into perspective. “Closer to You has...
BUSINESS
WWD

Now’s Your Last Chance to Buy a Coach Tabby Bag on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day ends today, and out of all the fashion deals we’ve searched high and low for, there’s one major deal that stands out: The Coach Tabby Bag. Not only is it the go-to leather bag for fashion aficionados, but it’s an all-time favorite for the style queen, Jennifer Lopez.  As part of Amazon Fashion’s Prime Day Zappos deals, you can save over $100 off the Tabby bag’s $395 retail price. That means this Prime member exclusive deal will only cost you $288.90!More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Media Moves 2022: Nandi Howard Returns to Essence as Content Director

Nandi Howard, the erstwhile style editor of Essence, is returning to the magazine as content director, leading the magazine’s print issue and digital verticals. Howard, who hails from Houston, left Essence in 2019 to become editor in chief of Houstonia magazine, one of the lifestyle titles published by SagaCity Media, Inc. At Essence, she’ll work closely with Corey Stokes, senior vice president creative at Essence Ventures. Howard starts Monday and will work remotely from Houston, but plans to relocate to New York City later this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Fast Fashion#Toys#Columbus Circle#Non H M
WWD

Jennifer Behr Teams With Betsey Johnson

Inspired by their recent collaboration on custom hair accessories worn by Olivia Rodrigo at this year’s Met Gala, Jennifer Behr has partnered with Betsey Johnson to create a limited-edition butterfly capsule collection. “Since I started designing, butterflies have always been a source of inspiration,” said Behr. “We love to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ivana Trump, Media Personality and First Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73. On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Czech-born television personality and businesswoman had died from cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Red Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere Trump gained wide recognition worldwide after she wed businessman, real estate mogul and former president Donald Trump in 1977. The two share three children together, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Their relationship was covered extensively...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lizzo Spotlights Her Yitty Shapewear Line in Blue Bralette and Biker Shorts for ‘Today’ Show Concert Supporting New ‘Special’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo made a splash for her appearance on the “Today” show. On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer performed on the popular talk show’s Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City. She wore a metallic blue outfit that featured chains, cone bra detailing on the bustier and metal studs.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere During the show, she later changed into a two-piece royal blue set from her shapewear line, Yitty. She wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated July 5 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
WWD

Tech Forum: Amazon Web Services Dishes on Retail’s Tech Imperatives

Click here to read the full article. While a smorgasbord of emerging technologies move from the edges of retail to the center, enormous hype and investments in virtual goods and platforms are injecting words like “digital collectibles,” “wearables,” “NFTs” and “the metaverse” into fashion and beauty’s lexicon.  In the heat map of modern retail, these areas are red hot — so much so that WWD hosted a dedicated metaverse symposium in Paris. But the virtual world is just one of myriad advancements taking retail to the next level. More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas:...
RETAIL
WWD

Christian Siriano Celebrates His New Boutique With Help From Coco Rocha, Debra Messing and Laura Linney

Click here to read the full article. “You can have anything you want at any time you want in New York City, but here is something really charming about the communities we are in, and how they enjoy and appreciate fashion and the arts,” explained supermodel Coco Rocha, who joined Laura Linney, Debra Messing, Katie Holmes and other friends of the brand in feting designer Christian Siriano’s The Collective West store Tuesday in Westport, Connecticut. Siriano has been a resident of the state for nearly 10 years, the last two spent in Westport, and thought it the perfect place for his...
WESTPORT, CT
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Edgy, Punk Rock Look to Machine Gun Kelly L.A. Concert

Kourtney Kardashian opted for a bold look to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the reality star attended the event, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, wearing a sheer white crop top paired with a black mini skirt and black patent leather coat with feathered cuffs and black knee-high leather platform boots. She wore hair up with strands of hair framing her face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Natural-looking Gigi Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Fall Campaign

Gigi Hadid is the latest supermodel following Kate Moss, Naomi Campell, Irina Shayk, and her sister Bella, to star in Self-Portrait’s fashion campaigns. The glowy American Palestinian model appears in a series of images shot by Zoë Ghertner, documenting a usual day for Hadid in New York City, crossing Fifth Avenue at 49th Street in a beige tailoring ensemble, picking up dry cleaning in a classy lace dress, and waiting for a taxi while carrying the brand’s debut handbag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Smashbox Exits U.K. and Ireland

Click here to read the full article. Smashbox, the Los Angeles-born cosmetics brand best known for its primers, is pulling out of the U.K. and Ireland, a key beauty market. “An accumulation of challenges has sadly been more than our business can withstand and we’ve had to make the heart-breaking decision to no longer accept orders in the U.K. and Ireland beginning September 29, 2022. We’ve loved being a part of your creativity and expression and we’re forever grateful,” it posted on Twitter Wednesday.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi...
BUSINESS
WWD

Ana de Armas Dazzles in Sequin Louis Vuitton Gown at ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

Ana de Armas stunned at the premiere of her latest movie, “The Gray Man.”. On Wednesday, the actress walked on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in a custom look by Louis Vuitton, which was a fully embroidered rose gold mini-paillette straight cut gown with a gladiator layered skirt. She styled her brown hair in loose locks and wore pink-accented makeup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tech Forum: The TikTok Phenomenon: How Brands Sell More

Click here to read the full article. The surge in TikTok users during the pandemic can largely be credited to consumers hunkering down at home and looking for new ways to entertain themselves. But the platform had the added advantage of providing retailers a new way to directly communicate with their audiences.  “[TikTok] is a really powerful tool for brands and creators alike,” Matt Cleary, head of retail and global business solutions at TikTok, told WWD’s technology reporter Adriana Lee during Fairchild Media Group’s Tech Forum, in a session titled “The TikTok Phenomenon: How Classic Brands Find New Life Online.”More from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Field Notes: BNPL Leaders’ Continued Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Buy now, pay later companies are constantly listening to the consumer ­— from expanding reach to investing in what matters most. Having already made its commitment toward creating a more sustainable future, including various Earth Week initiatives and its CO2 tracker, Klarna has announced it is doubling down, investing $1.7 million from its internal carbon tax in sustainability projects for maximum long-term climate impact.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionAustralian Fashion Week Resort 2022 Collections The investment will go into sponsoring four projects aimed at removing 11,587 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalents by...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy