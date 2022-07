After a week of deliberation, the Santa Clara City Council decided to alter the original proposal for a ballot measure that would increase taxes on businesses. Last week, the Council deferred the item after hearing strident commentary from the Central Valley Chamber of Commerce that the proposed tax was draconian. The originally proposed tax was slated to generate $9.5 million for the City to chip away at its looming $20 million deficit that City employees attribute to the pandemic.

