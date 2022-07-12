ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers Compensation Fraud

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCXBB_0gcNuruP00

Q’orianka Kilcher (The Alienist) has run into some legal trouble in Los Angeles County.

KTLA reports the actress is being charged with workers’ compensation fraud.

“An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits.”

Kilcher apparently worked on the Paramount+ television show Yellowstone, while collecting temporary disability insurance benefits. According to the actress she hurt her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and told doctors she was too injured to work. She also explained that she was offered other roles but had to turn it all down due to her circumstance.

KTLA writes “Kilcher, who lives in North Hollywood, went to see a doctor a few times that year, but stopped treatment and did not respond to the insurance company that was handling her claim on behalf of her employer. According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” officials said.”

In total, the actress received $96,838 in benefits, and as a result Kilcher turned in to authorities. Her court date is schedule for Aug 7, 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
City
North Hollywood, CA
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Now Involved in $1 Million Lawsuit Tied to Son's Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger's company was reportedly added to a $1.5 million lawsuit involving his son, Joseph Baena. The 24-year-old allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles in April 2021. The other driver claims they were injured in the crash and added Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions as a defendant in the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Q'orianka Kilcher
Black Enterprise

Incarcerated Rapper YNW Melly Accused of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

Things aren’t looking at all good for incarcerated rapper YNW Melly as he stands accused of ordering a hit on his own mother. The South Florida rapper has been behind bars since February 2019 for the 2018 killings of 20-year-old, Chris Thomas, also known as YNW Juvy, and 21-year-old, Anthony Williams, also known as YNW Sakchaser. Ahead of Melly’s capital murder trial scheduled to kick off on July 11, prosecutors have unearthed witness accounts accusing the rapper of trying to order a hit on his mother.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

Q’orianka Kilcher Charged With Fraud After Allegedly Collecting $100k In Work Comp Benefits

Q’orianka Kilcher, an actress best known for her role as Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone, is facing some serious allegations. Q’orianka, 32, allegedly collected $96,838 in benefits after injuring her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, per Variety. However, investigators with the California Department of Insurance claim that she worked on Yellowstone the following year after the injury, during a time that she claimed she was disabled. On Monday (July 11), the department announced it had charged Kilcher with two counts of workers’ compensation fraud and that she was “as arraigned and pleaded not guilty on May 27.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers Compensation#Disability Insurance#Disability Benefits#Ktla#Paramount
HipHopDX.com

Offset Dodges $1M Lawsuit Over Missing Bentley From Rental Company

Los Angeles, CA – Offset and his legal team scored another victory in a Los Angeles court in May when a lawsuit filed by Platinum Transportation Group over a missing Bentley Bentayga was dismissed, according to Rolling Stone. PTG sued Offset in February 2021 for failing to return the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Series Order Confirmed By Paramount+ With Key Cast Members Set To Return – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Paramount+ confirmation, additional details: After more than a year of on- and off- dealmaking, Paramount+ on Thursday confirmed it has ordered to series a Criminal Minds revival starring six fan favorite cast members, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. As we previously reported, also back is the series’ longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer who closed her deal to return earlier a couple of months ago. The actors’ contracts had been contingent on Messer signing a pact with ABC Signature where she is under an...
TV SERIES
rolling out

R. Kelly engaged; find out who it is

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking, and still has more charges coming his way in Chicago and Minnesota. Through all of this, there seems to have been somebody by his side supporting him, and that person was Jocelyn Savage. Savage is a familiar face, and she was on “CBS Mornings” years ago defending Kelly.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Everything we know about the 7-Eleven shootings and the missing gunman

Law enforcement officers on Friday arrested two suspects in connection to the spate of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in which two people were killed and three others wounded. Police were initally searching for a single gunman who unleashed the five-hour wave of violence in the early hours of 11 July, the same day the convenience store company celebrated its 95th anniversary, but ultimatley arrested both 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that the arrestees, who both live in the Los Angeles area and may be charged with other crimes committed...
SANTA ANA, CA
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy