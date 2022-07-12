ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Living Torch

By Grayson Haver Currin
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pipe-organ purr that seems to open Living Torch, the absorbing new album by 28-year-old long-tone apostle Kali Malone, is a feint—a sly way of acknowledging her past, only to sidestep it. In the decade since Malone left the United States for Stockholm, she has amassed a staggeringly diverse résumé: bewitching...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

LOGGERHEAD

On his 2021 single “South,” Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft) burst through a blocked emotional dam and into the spotlight. Raging against being priced out of his South London community, the Brixton artist mounted a forceful grunge-rap blitz—a surprising but welcome shift for a musician whose earlier releases—lush downtempo under the influence of Los Angeles beat music—would have struggled to send a ripple through a mosh pit, much less open one up. The song’s bruised emotions mapped a restless mind in flux, hinting at Wu-Lu’s ascendance as a genre-breaking force.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Nausea”

Rachika Nayar’s 2021 EP fragments was a series of understated poems for the electric guitar. A glassy, stripped-down companion to her debut, Our Hands Against the Dusk, it laid bare her process: She’d loop and build upon guitar figures, then manipulate the results electronically, eventually ending with a warm, swirling composition. But lately, Nayar has replaced the gentle hues of her previous work with more dramatic production, venturing into what she describes as “cinematic electronic maximalism.” The lead single and title track of her upcoming record, Heaven Come Crashing, starts off unassumingly with an ethereal swirl of guitar feedback and vocals. But in the middle it explodes into a celestial rave cut, featuring high-velocity breakbeats and neon synths.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Animal Collective on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Animal Collective are the latest band to share a set as part of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Their set was filmed at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams. They performed their Time Skiffs tracks “Dragon Slayer” and “Car Keys,” plus an unrecorded song that has featured in their recent live shows, “Kings Walk.” Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Goon Sax Call It Quits

The Goon Sax, the Brisbane trio that signed to Matador in 2020, have said they will “draw the curtain on this band” after playing one or two more shows in their native Australia. All other shows, including dates with Pavement and on the joint Spoon and Interpol tour, have been canceled. “For us, it feels like a happy ending,” the band said.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Production#Living Torch
Pitchfork

Found Light

Laura Veirs writes bookish, patient music that draws you in slowly and steadily, the images developing at the tantalizing pace of unshaken Polaroids. After 20 years, 11 albums, and numerous collaborations with Americana giants (Bill Frisell, Béla Fleck, Neko Case, k.d. lang, Sufjan Stevens), the quality of her latest record is less surprising than its immediacy. Found Light opener “Autumn Song” is instantly mesmerizing. Veirs’s vocal line, doubled by This Is the Kit’s Kate Stables, draws infinity signs inside a circle of pensive nylon strings, which then evaporate into harp-like layers as subdued basses and trombones fill in below, spreading the landscape under the sky. As “night stitches day,” “day stitches night,” and “thought stitches thought,” Veirs spins a lyrical cocoon around the precise mood of ordinary enchantment, dreamlike yet wide-awake, that can steal over a rainy Sunday spent measuring out your life with coffee spoons.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ken Car$on

Ken Car$on networked his way from military school expulsion to dilettante hanging around two of his city’s essential beatmakers of the last decade (TM88 and Southside) to the first signee of Playboi Carti’s Opium label, all while maintaining an apathetic relationship with music. To this day he’s not a fan of R&B because it’s so “nasty” that it used to make him angry as a kid; he would rather listen to the All-American Rejects than hip-hop, and he rarely spins music that isn’t his own. The schtick he’s going for is that he’s not like other rappers. He’s too extreme, too rebellious, too much of a delinquent—which is really just a bunch of nonsense to make up for the fact that he’s a cardboard cut-out propped up by influential friends and access to great producers.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

William Hart, Founding Member of the Delfonics, Dies at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, vocalist and founding member of the Philadelphia soul group the Delfonics, has died, TMZ and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Hart was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after experiencing difficulty breathing and died Thursday night due to complications from surgery, according to the reports. He was 77.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pitchfork

Tatsuro Yamashita

“There are only two ways for a person to live,” Tatsuro Yamashita recently told Brutus magazine. “You either constantly seek to evolve, or you resolve to hold fast to the same path. The worst is being wishy-washy and doing neither of those things.” Born in 1953, the Tokyo-based musician was always the best songwriter, arranger, and vocalist in all of city pop, but his love of music is boundless, his commitment to evolution wholehearted. He released one of the first city-pop singles, “DOWN TOWN,” with his band Sugar Babe in 1975; it’s essentially a loving riff on the Isley Brothers’ “If You Were There.” Since then, his decades-long solo career has highlighted an undying love for the Beach Boys and various strains of funk, soft rock, and soul. Despite having more than 60,000 records in his collection, Yamashita will comfortably admit that he “[doesn’t] have a lot of favorite sounds,” but he is a voracious listener. During the ’70s and ’80s he’d listen to R&B radio, buy 20-odd CDs, and then create 90-minute mixtapes; now he studies the Global Top 50 charts on streaming services. His new album Softly, his first in 11 years, is a testament to his uncompromising desire to push himself; Yamashita may be 69 years old, but he’s still striving for pop perfection.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Tresor

Gwenno Saunders’ new album Tresor is her second record sung almost entirely in Cornish, a Celtic language that bloomed around 600 C.E., and which the mothers of Cornwall passed down to their daughters for over a thousand years before the English more or less forced them to stop. Dolly Pentreath, purportedly the last fluent native speaker, died in 1777. But in 2010, the United Nations upgraded the status of Cornish from “extinct” to merely “critically endangered,” reflecting the work of the Cornish Language Partnership in standardizing written and spoken grammar for a community of about 300 speakers. The CLP also contributed to the opening of a Cornish-language nursery school, where, according to a news report, toddlers learn “to share their tegennow and play nicely in the polltewas.” Tresor, says Gwenno, is a record about her experience of becoming a mother, as well as a follow-up to her 2018 LP Le Kov, lauded for bringing Cornish to wider attention. It’s as though, having turned to face the public and taught them all she knows of this new-old language, she is relishing the opportunity once denied to Dolly Pentreath: to pass her linguistic heritage to her child.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Love, Damini

Throughout his decade-long career, Burna Boy has spun doubts, controversy, and slights to his ego into an undeniable body of work. Each successive album has propelled him farther along on his journey from Afro-fusion innovator to global pop star. Charting his path from the boisterous pride of 2018’s Outside, his major-label debut, to the regal posturing that frames 2019’s African Giant and then the brash overconfidence of 2020’s Twice as Tall, it was only a matter of time before Burna realized that he no longer had anything to prove.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Wasteland

In 2020, Brent Faiyaz ushered in his 25th birthday with “Dead Man Walking,” a single that distilled a fledgling philosophy for the next quarter of his life: “Do what you wanna, live how you wanna, spend what you wanna, be who you wanna be.” Slushy harmonies and sleek orchestral production added to the drama, but it was Faiyaz’s images that made the song stick. A window slices open, and smoke streams out of the car; diamonds “doing Toosie Slides in both ears” glimmer as he coasts down the Vegas strip. Drake, whom Faiyaz takes such pains to reference in this track and the rest of his catalog, perfected this kind of pitched-down plunge into nihilism, adrenaline as the only end game. But amid this impending sense of doom, Faiyaz charmed with an ethereal voice and compelling sense of ease.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to MarijuanaXO, Bally Slatt, Big Haulin, and Trapbaby’s “Boogeyman”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If there were a surgeon with the ability to make your voice permanently sound like an android, they would make bank in Milwaukee. On “Boogeyman,” Bally Slatt, Big Haulin, and Trapbaby go full Sicko Mobb, if Sicko Mobb were in a worse mood. The song is pretty dark, full of threats and tough talk, though much of your attention goes to the different ways the artists warble. Bally Slatt’s sing-raps in deadpan; Trapbaby is more up-and-down emotionally, like “Dis Ain’t What U Want”-era Durk. Big Haulin is my favorite, hardly singing but just talking through a load of effects. If that’s all too much for you, MarijuanaXO hops in at the end for a verse that’s less weird but still extremely solid. I’m here for the weird shit, though.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pitchfork

“YAY”

Valknee has been holed up in her bedroom since 2020, making pop songs with cute, twinkling beats that give her tracks the feel of a diary entry written in pink bubble letters. Over the past few years, the Tokyo-based rapper has lent a hand to acts from disparate scenes. She helped form the six-person rap collective Zoomgals after joining a cypher inspired by the video-chat app; she partnered with experimental producer and Orange Milk affiliate CVN as well as hip-hop idols lyrical school. Last fall, valknee’s bass-boosted collaboration with hirihiri, a leading name in Japan’s hyperpop scene, hinted at her itch to get frisky. On her latest EP, vs., she steps further into hyperpop, with high-octane songs that tap into genres like happy hardcore, Eurodance, and house.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Ian Sweet Releases New Star Stuff EP: Listen

Ian Sweet, the project the Los Angeles–based artist Jillian Medford, has released the new Star Stuff EP. In addition to the previously released track “Fight,” it includes the new single “Die a Million Times.” Watch the video for the track, and listen to the full EP, below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Medicine Singers

During the Eastern Medicine Singers’ appearance at South by Southwest in 2017, Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson kept noticing someone watching in the distance. That fan turned out to be Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat, known for his work in the frenzied garage rock band Monotonix. Gat wanted to know if the Medicine Singers would perform with him during the festival, and the East Algonquin powwow group agreed. That spark initiated a full-length collaboration on Medicine Singers, their debut studio album, which extends their communal spirit to a varied group of collaborators. Among them are trumpeter jaimie branch, DNA’s Ikue Mori, and Swans members Thor Harris and Christopher Pravdica, along with Minneapolis indie rock staple Ryan Olson (Gayngs, Poliça) and new age legend Laraaji.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Happy Mondays Bassist Paul Ryder Dies at 58

Paul Ryder, whose house-inspired basslines anchored Happy Mondays, died this morning (July 15), the band said on Facebook. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Paul Ryder was 58. Ryder co-founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 with his brother Paul and Gary Whelan, Paul...
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Wring Joy Out of Terrible Times on Their Collaborative Album Reset

When the Zoom window opens, giving me a peek into Noah Lennox’s basement studio in Lisbon, Portugal, the psych-pop pathfinder best known as Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and journeyman producer Pete Kember (aka Sonic Boom) sit in semi-darkness, a single mic stand casting a stark shadow on the wall behind them. A stripe on Lennox’s bulky sweater glows fluorescent green in the shadows, as though bathed in a nightclub’s blacklight. But gradually, the colors of the scene change, cycling through red, purple, and blue before sliding back to the phosphorescent hue of a moonlit tide.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The 1975, Alvvays, Shaudy Kash, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy