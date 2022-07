SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be a hot and humid day across the region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. There will be a chance for showers and storms this evening. The risk is marginal, so it’s on the lower end of the scale. Any storms that do form will be very isolated.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO