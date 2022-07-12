ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cave World

By P.J. McCormick
 3 days ago
Shocking listeners with punk-rock satire about humans turning back into monkeys used to be as simple as donning an energy dome and a yellow jumpsuit and refusing to get off the stage until the audience was appropriately repulsed. These days, when cultural and political devolution feel like the starting point rather...

pitchfork.com

LOGGERHEAD

On his 2021 single “South,” Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft) burst through a blocked emotional dam and into the spotlight. Raging against being priced out of his South London community, the Brixton artist mounted a forceful grunge-rap blitz—a surprising but welcome shift for a musician whose earlier releases—lush downtempo under the influence of Los Angeles beat music—would have struggled to send a ripple through a mosh pit, much less open one up. The song’s bruised emotions mapped a restless mind in flux, hinting at Wu-Lu’s ascendance as a genre-breaking force.
The Goon Sax Call It Quits

The Goon Sax, the Brisbane trio that signed to Matador in 2020, have said they will “draw the curtain on this band” after playing one or two more shows in their native Australia. All other shows, including dates with Pavement and on the joint Spoon and Interpol tour, have been canceled. “For us, it feels like a happy ending,” the band said.
Found Light

Laura Veirs writes bookish, patient music that draws you in slowly and steadily, the images developing at the tantalizing pace of unshaken Polaroids. After 20 years, 11 albums, and numerous collaborations with Americana giants (Bill Frisell, Béla Fleck, Neko Case, k.d. lang, Sufjan Stevens), the quality of her latest record is less surprising than its immediacy. Found Light opener “Autumn Song” is instantly mesmerizing. Veirs’s vocal line, doubled by This Is the Kit’s Kate Stables, draws infinity signs inside a circle of pensive nylon strings, which then evaporate into harp-like layers as subdued basses and trombones fill in below, spreading the landscape under the sky. As “night stitches day,” “day stitches night,” and “thought stitches thought,” Veirs spins a lyrical cocoon around the precise mood of ordinary enchantment, dreamlike yet wide-awake, that can steal over a rainy Sunday spent measuring out your life with coffee spoons.
The 1975, Alvvays, Shaudy Kash, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Person
Danger Mouse
Listen to MarijuanaXO, Bally Slatt, Big Haulin, and Trapbaby’s “Boogeyman”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If there were a surgeon with the ability to make your voice permanently sound like an android, they would make bank in Milwaukee. On “Boogeyman,” Bally Slatt, Big Haulin, and Trapbaby go full Sicko Mobb, if Sicko Mobb were in a worse mood. The song is pretty dark, full of threats and tough talk, though much of your attention goes to the different ways the artists warble. Bally Slatt’s sing-raps in deadpan; Trapbaby is more up-and-down emotionally, like “Dis Ain’t What U Want”-era Durk. Big Haulin is my favorite, hardly singing but just talking through a load of effects. If that’s all too much for you, MarijuanaXO hops in at the end for a verse that’s less weird but still extremely solid. I’m here for the weird shit, though.
Wasteland

In 2020, Brent Faiyaz ushered in his 25th birthday with “Dead Man Walking,” a single that distilled a fledgling philosophy for the next quarter of his life: “Do what you wanna, live how you wanna, spend what you wanna, be who you wanna be.” Slushy harmonies and sleek orchestral production added to the drama, but it was Faiyaz’s images that made the song stick. A window slices open, and smoke streams out of the car; diamonds “doing Toosie Slides in both ears” glimmer as he coasts down the Vegas strip. Drake, whom Faiyaz takes such pains to reference in this track and the rest of his catalog, perfected this kind of pitched-down plunge into nihilism, adrenaline as the only end game. But amid this impending sense of doom, Faiyaz charmed with an ethereal voice and compelling sense of ease.
William Hart, Founding Member of the Delfonics, Dies at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, vocalist and founding member of the Philadelphia soul group the Delfonics, has died, TMZ and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Hart was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after experiencing difficulty breathing and died Thursday night due to complications from surgery, according to the reports. He was 77.
Shit-Talking and Boat Riding With Art-Rock Misfits Black Midi

On a shaded jetty by the Thames, within cannon-fire range of the Tower of London, Black Midi are sizing up an inflatable yellow motor boat named Exhilaration. Behind the wheel of the 12-seater vessel looms a seafaring hippy in aviator shades and a black bandana, with the sort of speckled stubble that suggests an unresolved personal crisis. Other than that vaguely pirate presence, the planned boat ride appears to promise a splendid afternoon on the water.
Watch Harry Styles’ New “Late Night Talking” Video

Harry Styles has shared the video for his Harry’s House song “Late Night Talking.” The new visual was directed by Bradley & Pablo, who helmed the singer’s “Watermelon Sugar” music video. Watch Harry engage in a pillow fight and fly through the sky on a bed in the clip below.
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Wring Joy Out of Terrible Times on Their Collaborative Album Reset

When the Zoom window opens, giving me a peek into Noah Lennox’s basement studio in Lisbon, Portugal, the psych-pop pathfinder best known as Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and journeyman producer Pete Kember (aka Sonic Boom) sit in semi-darkness, a single mic stand casting a stark shadow on the wall behind them. A stripe on Lennox’s bulky sweater glows fluorescent green in the shadows, as though bathed in a nightclub’s blacklight. But gradually, the colors of the scene change, cycling through red, purple, and blue before sliding back to the phosphorescent hue of a moonlit tide.
What Matt Berry From What We Do in the Shadows Is Listening To

Matt Berry holds the distinction of playing one of the horniest vampires ever to grace American television—True Blood and Buffy be damned. As the libidinous Laszlo Cravensworth on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, the Bedfordshire, England-born Berry rounds out a colorful quartet of vampires living in modernity on Staten Island. Laszlo is a prolific pornographer and unrepentant libertine, and Berry electrifies the undead Casanova with a flamboyantly assured edge through gag after gag.
Beavis and Butt-Head Revival Series Gets Release Date, New Trailer: Watch

Last month, beloved characters Beavis and Butt-Head made a glorious return to cinema for Mike Judge’s Paramount+ feature Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Now, the raunchy BFFs will star in a revival season of Judge’s original show, as Consequence points out. The episodic series hits Paramount+ on August 4. Today, the streaming site has shared the first trailer for the cartoon—officially titled Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Check it out below.
Clark to Reissue Body Riddle With Bonus Album Including Broadcast Rarity

Clark has remastered his 2006 album Body Riddle and paired it with a compilation of new music, unreleased tracks, and rarities. The remaster is streaming and available for purchase now, and comes to vinyl and CD on September 30, via Warp. The 12 bonus tracks—including the Broadcast collaboration “Herr Bar Improv”—are also set to arrive September 30, and you can check out the rarity “Dead Shark Eyes” below.
“Let the Lights On”

Who needs another love song? How many heartsick hybrids of guitar, bass, and drums can one possibly embrace? In the lead-up to their second album, Anywhere But Here, Sorry have made an invigorating case for the form. Earlier this year, the North London five-piece released “There’s So Many People That Want to be Loved,” a downtrodden, “Eleanor Rigby”-esque inventory of lonely people and their trifling, sad habits. On their latest single, “Let the Lights On,” Sorry whip into a U-turn and leave all those lonely hearts crying in the dust.
“YAY”

Valknee has been holed up in her bedroom since 2020, making pop songs with cute, twinkling beats that give her tracks the feel of a diary entry written in pink bubble letters. Over the past few years, the Tokyo-based rapper has lent a hand to acts from disparate scenes. She helped form the six-person rap collective Zoomgals after joining a cypher inspired by the video-chat app; she partnered with experimental producer and Orange Milk affiliate CVN as well as hip-hop idols lyrical school. Last fall, valknee’s bass-boosted collaboration with hirihiri, a leading name in Japan’s hyperpop scene, hinted at her itch to get frisky. On her latest EP, vs., she steps further into hyperpop, with high-octane songs that tap into genres like happy hardcore, Eurodance, and house.
Living Torch

The pipe-organ purr that seems to open Living Torch, the absorbing new album by 28-year-old long-tone apostle Kali Malone, is a feint—a sly way of acknowledging her past, only to sidestep it. In the decade since Malone left the United States for Stockholm, she has amassed a staggeringly diverse résumé: bewitching shoegaze with rock trio Swap Babies, stately guitar hazes alongside friends Ellen Arkbro and Caterina Barbieri, and buzzing percussion-ensemble hypnosis on 2017’s Velocity of Sleep. Still, the magisterial pipe organ has been her most recognizable calling card, her trusted tool for exploring the strange radiance of just intonation.
Tatsuro Yamashita

“There are only two ways for a person to live,” Tatsuro Yamashita recently told Brutus magazine. “You either constantly seek to evolve, or you resolve to hold fast to the same path. The worst is being wishy-washy and doing neither of those things.” Born in 1953, the Tokyo-based musician was always the best songwriter, arranger, and vocalist in all of city pop, but his love of music is boundless, his commitment to evolution wholehearted. He released one of the first city-pop singles, “DOWN TOWN,” with his band Sugar Babe in 1975; it’s essentially a loving riff on the Isley Brothers’ “If You Were There.” Since then, his decades-long solo career has highlighted an undying love for the Beach Boys and various strains of funk, soft rock, and soul. Despite having more than 60,000 records in his collection, Yamashita will comfortably admit that he “[doesn’t] have a lot of favorite sounds,” but he is a voracious listener. During the ’70s and ’80s he’d listen to R&B radio, buy 20-odd CDs, and then create 90-minute mixtapes; now he studies the Global Top 50 charts on streaming services. His new album Softly, his first in 11 years, is a testament to his uncompromising desire to push himself; Yamashita may be 69 years old, but he’s still striving for pop perfection.
Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Enters Billboard Songs Chart for First Time After Stranger Things Placement

Metallica are the latest beneficiaries of the Stranger Things bump. The band’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” has reached No. 40 the Billboard Hot 100, scaling the singles chart for first time since its release 36 years ago. The title track from their third studio album was recently featured in the season finale of Stranger Things’ fourth season. In one scene, metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) delivers the song’s shredding guitar solo while in the Upside Down.
