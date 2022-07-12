Police respond after car strikes pedestrian
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police responded to a pedestrian versus car incident Monday afternoon.
It happened near the corner of North Neil Street and Columbia Avenue. Police said the victim was struck at the cross walk and was taken to the hospital.
Police have not yet confirmed any additional details.
