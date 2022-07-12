ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond after car strikes pedestrian

By Scarlett O'Hara
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police responded to a pedestrian versus car incident Monday afternoon.

It happened near the corner of North Neil Street and Columbia Avenue. Police said the victim was struck at the cross walk and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet confirmed any additional details.

