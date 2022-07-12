ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale family searching for answers after mother of 4 found dead in canal

By Amy Cutler
Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale family wants answers after a mother of four was shot and her body found miles away in a Phoenix canal last week. Janet Begaye was 37 years old and worked two jobs to provide for her four kids. Tuesday will mark a...

fox10phoenix.com

Residents in Tolleson neighborhood stunned after shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Police in one West Valley city are searching for suspects, after a shooting left a person in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in Tolleson, in the area of 95th Avenue and Kingman Street. Details are still very limited on the case, but Phoenix Police officials said three men were driving a car when someone started firing gunshots at them. One of the men in the car was struck, and taken to the hospital. The other two men were not hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

1 detained in police shooting at hotel near I-17 and Bell Road

PHOENIX — One person has been detained after a man reportedly pointed a gun at people inside a north Phoenix hotel, resulting in a police shooting, Friday, officials said. The incident occurred near Interstate 17 and Bell Road around noon. Phoenix Police Department said they were on the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Two shootings reported at Mesa apartment in span of four hours

MESA, Ariz. - Two shootings broke out at a Mesa apartment complex early Friday morning, and police believe they could be connected. The incidents happened at a complex near Country Club Drive and McKellips on July 15. Police say the first one happened at around midnight, after a victim reported...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect shot man near north Phoenix park, stole his bike, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot a man before stealing his bike near Cave Creek Park on Thursday. Officers arrived at the scene near 25th Avenue and Sweetwater on the afternoon of July 14 and found the victim lying on the ground. The man,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mom was reportedly asleep when 3-year-old girl drowned in Surprise backyard pool

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new information about the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool in Surprise earlier this week. On Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., someone called 911 saying the toddler was found in the pool at a home near Reems and Greenway roads and wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead soon after. Police said it was possible she had been in the pool for up to three hours.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Teenage woman shot to death in southwest Phoenix home break-in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed and a man was also shot during a home break-in in southwest Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said the suspects forced their way into the house and that’s when Destiny Hernandez and the man were shot multiple times. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbor says constable forced his way in to Phoenix apartment before deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and more than 36 hours after that shooting involving a Maricopa County constable, there are few details about what led up to it. It happened Tuesday morning at an apartment complex off 46th Street and Thomas in Phoenix. The Maricopa County Constable’s Office said their deputy constable was serving eviction papers at that time and was OK after the incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors describe shooting between constable and man in Phoenix

Injured Arizona veteran says working his dream job as a baseball announcer also helping his recovery. The Army veteran is back home in Arizona going to school after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an accident in the Army in 2018. Vine Tavern in Tempe closing after 36 years. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Buckeye

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in a Buckeye home. Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a shooting at a house near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Two people were found inside that had been shot by suspects who fled the area before police arrived. Officers say one man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
BUCKEYE, AZ
actionnews5.com

Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Police in Phoenix said a newborn was found dead in an alley near Grand Canyon University early Tuesday morning. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday from someone who came across the infant’s body. Detectives said the newborn could have been in that spot since Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

DPS Stop Stolen Vehicle With Grappler Bumper | Phoenix

07.14.2022 | 2:20 AM | PHOENIX – A DPS trooper travelling Northbound on Interstate 17 from Interstate 10 located an occupied stolen vehicle around 2:30 AM. The unit did not attempt a traffic stop and instead called for additional DPS units to track the vehicle and checked to see if the Phoenix Police air unit was available in case a pursuit was initiated. With the Phoenix Police air unit down for refueling, troopers devised a plan to deploy the Grappler Police Bumper on the suspect before he knew he was being followed to eliminate the possibility of a pursuit all together. Around 2:45 AM an unmarked DPS Dodge Charger got in front of the vehicle and slowly deceased his speed slowing down the suspect, at which point a DPS Tahoe advanced on the rear of the vehicle and successfully deployed the Grappler device bringing the vehicle to a stop. Units temporarily shut down all Northbound I-17 traffic near the north stack and initiated a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle. One male suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint without incident. The vehicle was quickly pushed off right and all Northbound lanes were re-opened. No injuries have been reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to teen’s death

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and later died of his gunshot wounds after an encounter with Glendale police near 63rd and Glendale avenues. On the morning of July 6, officers took a stolen vehicle report on a red Toyota Corolla near the area of the 91st and Glendale avenues.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting at Estrella Village home

PHOENIX - A woman has died and a man is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road late Wednesday night. Phoenix police say they visited the Estrella Village home just before 11:30 p.m. on July 13 and found a man with a non-life threatening injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a home invasion that led to a deadly double shooting overnight. Officers were called to a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they learned two adults had been shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

