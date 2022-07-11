ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Tony Gets An Intimate Role On P-Valley With Uncle Clifford & Lil Murda?! [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

Black Tony isn’t showing up for work again and you’ll never guess why. He says that the manager from the show P-Valley reached out to him saying that they wanted him to be on the show. Black Tony reads off the email that he received saying he would be in an intimate scene with Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda. Rock T tries to explain to Black Tony, what he’s really getting himself into.

Black Tony Gets An Intimate Role On P-Valley With Uncle Clifford & Lil Murda?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Community Policy