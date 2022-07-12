ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC panel show Q+A continues its ratings decline as domestic violence special dips below 200,000 viewers

By A. James
 3 days ago

ABC's Q+A used to set the news agenda with its hard-hitting discussions of current affairs, but it seems the panel show is now struggling to stay afloat.

Last Thursday's episode, hosted by Virginia Trioli, drew just 194,000 viewers in the five major cities, according to OzTam overnight ratings.

This was Q+A's third-worst ratings performance in the program's history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnGRU_0gcNq65h00
ABC's Q+A used to set the news agenda with its hard-hitting discussions of current affairs, but it seems the panel show is now struggling to stay afloat. (Pictured: host Virginia Trioli)

The episode, in which Trioli oversaw a discussion about domestic violence with journalists Anne Summers and Jess Hill, had fewer than 35,000 viewers in Brisbane and Adelaide combined

A former ratings winner for the public broadcaster, Q+A has been hemorrhaging viewers since it moved from its original Monday time slot to Thursdays last year.

One episode in March drew just 175,000 metro viewers. Another from the same month brought the show its lowest ratings ever: 168,000 across the major capitals.

Trioli hosts Q+A on a rotation with David Speers and Stan Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1533pI_0gcNq65h00
Last Thursday's episode, hosted by Trioli (pictured on March 24 in Melbourne), drew just 194,000 viewers in the five major cities, according to OzTam overnight ratings 

Beginning in 2008 with Tony Jones as host, Q+A used to be a major drawcard for political leaders across the spectrum during its period as a ratings winner.

But there has been a major decline in its audience in recent years, and the show has frequently faced scrutiny for its perceived left-wing bias.

On Thursday, Trioli was seen smiling amid cheers from the studio audience as she announced the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPO1A_0gcNq65h00
The Sunday Project's Hamish Macdonald (pictured) was host from 2020 to mid-2021, and during this period Q+A lost ground with audiences

Often controversial, Q+A divided opinion in March when Grant, 58, took exception to remarks made by a Melbourne university student.

Sasha Gillies-Lekakis was removed from the studio during the broadcast after he claimed on air that Russia was under threat from Ukrainian 'Nazi' killers.

His controversial take on the invasion sparked fierce debate on the panel, and ultimately saw him booted from the show, prompting raucous applause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mo0TY_0gcNq65h00
Q+A has a rotating roster of hosts, including David Speers (pictured), Stan Grant and Trioli

Some media commentators believe Q+A lost its edge when Jones stepped down from his long-term role hosting the show in 2015.

The Sunday Project's Hamish Macdonald was host from 2020 to mid-2021, and during this period Q+A lost ground with audiences.

A timeslot move from Monday nights to Thursdays only quickened the decline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IF9f_0gcNq65h00
Often controversial, Q+A divided opinion in March when Stan Grant (pictured) took exception to remarks made by a Melbourne university student 

Comments / 0

BBC

Netflix confirm Busi Lurayi death, manager tok how she 'suddenly' die

Busisiwe Lurayi, wey act Tumi for Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, don die. Her management confam say di South African actress pass away for her residence on Sunday. Netflix South Africa confirm her death on Monday for dia verified Instagram page. Her family don release statement on Busisiwe...
CELEBRITIES
