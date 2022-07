I discovered I had a disability before I realized I was in an abusive relationship, but the two were interwoven in my life for many years. My disability, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, made it difficult to cope with my daily life, let alone navigate the violent relationship I was in. My habits and compulsions were gradually consuming all my time and energy. But my relationship made it much more difficult to seek treatment and stay on life-changing medications.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO