ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Abe's complicated legacy looms large for current Japan PM

By FOSTER KLUG and MARI YAMAGUCHI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHSs8_0gcNoWDA00
Japan Abe's Legacy FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, shouts traditional "Banzai (long life)" cheers with lawmakers and members of his ruling Liberal Democratic (LDP) Party during its annual convention at a hotel in Tokyo on March 5, 2017. Assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was perhaps the most divisive leader in recent Japanese history. He was also the longest serving and, by many estimations, the most influential. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File) (Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO — (AP) — Assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was perhaps the most divisive leader in recent Japanese history, infuriating liberals with his revisionist views of history and his dreams of military expansion. He was also the longest serving and, by many estimations, the most influential.

For current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this complicated legacy will loom large as he considers taking up his mentor's unachieved policy goals after a big win for their ruling Liberal Democratic Party in parliamentary elections Sunday, just days after Abe's death.

Kishida has gained considerable political strength, riding a surge of emotion and vows of resilience from voters after the assassination, but he's also lost the most powerful force in his party — Abe.

“Kishida now faces an increasingly murky political situation,” the liberal-leaning Asahi newspaper said in an editorial. “The death of Abe, who headed the largest LDP wing, will certainly change the party’s power balance.”

Kishida made his immediate priorities clear after the election: “Party unity is more important than anything else."

But he must also make quick progress on growing worries over rising prices and a stagnant economy even as he tries to figure out how to boost Japan’s defense in the face of an aggressive China, Russia and North Korea.

And then there's Abe’s polarizing nationalistic agenda, much of which was left unfinished, including his attempts to boost patriotism in schools, to revoke the apologies made in the 1990s over Japanese aggression during World War II and the controversial and divisive plan to revise Japan’s war-renouncing constitution to give the military more power.

How Kishida deals with Abe's still considerable political presence may determine his success as leader.

At the heart of Abe's lingering influence — he left the top job in 2020 — is a paradox.

He alienated many in Japan, as well as war victims China and the Koreas, with his hawkish foreign and security policies, as well as his ultraconservative — sometimes revisionist — stance on the so-called history issues related to Japan's wartime actions.

Abe pushed back against postwar treaties and the verdicts of the tribunal that judged Japanese war criminals and was a driving force in efforts to whitewash military atrocities and end apologies over the war.

The Japanese electorate, however, carried him to power in six elections. And his work to strengthen the alliance with the United States and to unify like-minded democracies as a counterweight to China's assertiveness endeared him to U.S. and European elites.

His long grip on power even amid criticism over his more extreme views can be explained by voters’ desire for stability and an improved economy, Abe’s stranglehold on the conservative wing of his party and the haplessness of the opposition.

His first period as prime minister, which began in 2006, ended in failure after a year, partly because of a backlash to his nationalist policy goals.

After three years of opposition rule, a rare interruption in decades of LDP dominance, Abe returned to power with a landslide victory in 2012.

“After his first stint failed, he learned that his nationalistic agenda of building a ‘beautiful nation’ cannot move forward unless he has another agenda to balance it out, like two wheels of a cart," said Koichi Nakano, a Sophia University professor of international politics.

While still chipping away at enacting his nationalist policies, Nakano said, Abe also began championing economic revitalization and compromised on issues such as promoting women's advancement and accepting unskilled foreign labor to help boost a dwindling workforce — moves that allowed him to be seen as a realist.

He understood in his second term that "he needed to improve his narrative and policy focus on the economy. He convinced much of the public that ‘Abenomics’ was a necessary reform path,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. Abe also “exercised institutional discipline over the government bureaucracy and his political party in ways that no opposition leader has yet been able to match.”

Abe was the grandson of rightwing former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, which helped him win support from rightwing groups. He also was favored by younger people, experts say, many of whom are more conservative than their counterparts in other parts of the world because of their deep interest in a steady economy so they can get work at major companies.

“It seems that voters preferred the stability Abe promised over the disorganized leadership that the (opposition party) provided” during its three years in power, said Jeffrey Hall, a professor at Kanda University of International Studies specializing in Japanese politics and nationalism. “To international observers, Abe’s support for historical revisionism looms larger than it did for domestic voters.”

While Abe’s eagerness to boost Japan’s military power was more than most Japanese citizens wanted, according to Easley, "he was right about Tokyo having to adjust to a challenging security environment that includes China, Russia and North Korea."

Kishida enjoys something of a political mandate after Sunday’s election, and will likely be in office until scheduled elections in 2025. He has said he wants to explore ways to make more progress on Abe's push for constitutional revision, but there's no detail now about what, exactly, that means or how he'll try to do it.

Changing the constitution is a top party platform that Kishida will not want to risk, according to Ryosuke Nishida, a sociology professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, so he may delay the effort until he can forge a compromise with rightwing party members on the best way to proceed.

“Abe was one of the strongest voices for constitutional revision and a more proactive security policy. Now that he is gone, others will try to fill his shoes, but it will be difficult,” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the...
TECHNOLOGY
960 The Ref

Russia jails opposition figure for criticizing its military

A court in Russia ruled Wednesday to keep a prominent opposition politician in custody pending an investigation and trial over his public criticism of Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin is one of the few opposition figures that haven't left Russia despite the unprecedented pressure the authorities have mounted...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russia's information war expands through Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As bullets and bombs fall in Ukraine, Russia is waging an expanding information war throughout Eastern Europe, using fake accounts and propaganda to spread fears about refugees and rising fuel prices while calling the West an untrustworthy ally. In Bulgaria, the Kremlin paid journalists,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobusuke Kishi
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
960 The Ref

N. Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia's war against its neighbor. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Experts rue simple steps not taken before latest COVID surge

With new omicron variants again driving COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, states and cities are rethinking their responses and the White House is stepping up efforts to alert the public. Some experts said the warnings are too little, too late. The highly transmissible BA.5 variant now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria's president launched talks on Friday with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there was still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election. President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to "listen to the people" who are struggling through the island nation's worst economic crisis and to hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters. In an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Politics#Treaties#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#Asahi#Ldp
960 The Ref

Moldova gets support from partners amid series of hardships

SIGHISOARA, Romania — (AP) — Moldova received about 600 million euros in pledges at a donors conference Friday, an official said, to help the tiny country overcome rising inflation and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. More than 500,000 refugees have fled to Moldova, which borders Ukraine,...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Another top opposition figure in Russia handed prison term

A Russian court on Friday sentenced a top opposition figure to a years-long prison term, the latest move in the Kremlin's multipronged crackdown on opposition activists, independent media and rights groups. Andrei Pivovarov, former head of the Open Russia group, was sentenced to four years in prison by a court...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT, media rules

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's executive intensified its legal standoff with Hungary on Friday by taking the country to the EU's highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues and media freedom. The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
960 The Ref

Bathroom dispute threatens top OAS meeting in Peru

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A dispute over a gender-neutral bathroom has endangered Peru's plan to host the next gathering of the Organization of American States' top decision-making body. Peru's congress, dominated by social conservatives, voted Thursday night to deny authorization for the scheduled Oct. 5-7 General Assembly...
WORLD
960 The Ref

UK to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot to all 50 and over

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Friday that everyone 50 or over will be offered a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in the fall, lowering the age threshold from the previously announced 65. The Department of Health said it had accepted advice from the U.K.’s independent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

U.S. cannot fulfill climate change pledges if Manchin won’t vote for clean energy, experts say

If Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will not vote for a budget reconciliation bill that includes the measures to reduce climate change in the version passed by the House of Representatives last year — as that he would not — it virtually guarantees that the United States will fail to meet its international commitments to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change, experts say.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

KRMACINA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenia's army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than 1 million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in 2015. About a dozen soldiers used cutters...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic bombers struck a southeastern Ukrainian city late Friday, killing at least three people and wounding 15, as air raid sirens went off across the country, officials said. The attack on Dnipro came a day after a Russian...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy