Pittsfield — In 2012, The Mastheads team penned the inaugural grant to kick-start the Pittsfield-based public arts and humanities project. A decade later—on the eve of their sixth season of programming—the local nonprofit is bolstering its commitment to connect residents to the literary history of the region, create a forum for thinking about place, and support the production of new creative work in Pittsfield. A trio of diverse events is planned in the coming weeks, the first of which takes place on the evening of Sunday, July 17 in Great Barrington.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO