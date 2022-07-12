ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NMSU continues research on particle physics with renewed grant

By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is once again getting a renewed grant from the US Department of Energy to keep studying particles that form protons and neurons. The renewed grant for NMSU is $1.26 million.

Officials say this research is necessary for technological advancement to better understand how particles behave and interact. Researchers say the study can even help advance medical equipment.

