NMSU continues research on particle physics with renewed grant
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is once again getting a renewed grant from the US Department of Energy to keep studying particles that form protons and neurons. The renewed grant for NMSU is $1.26 million.
Officials say this research is necessary for technological advancement to better understand how particles behave and interact. Researchers say the study can even help advance medical equipment.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
