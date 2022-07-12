NMSU continues research on particle physics with renewed grant

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is once again getting a renewed grant from the US Department of Energy to keep studying particles that form protons and neurons. The renewed grant for NMSU is $1.26 million.

Story continues belo w

Officials say this research is necessary for technological advancement to better understand how particles behave and interact. Researchers say the study can even help advance medical equipment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.