Taking vitamin B6 before bed can help you remember your dreams better

By Study Finds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADELAIDE, Australia — Ever find yourself waking up from an exciting dream, but later struggling to remember exactly what occurred? Research shows that taking vitamin B6 regularly before going to bed helps people better remember their dreams the next day. Researchers from the University of Adelaide in Australia...

