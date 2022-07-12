ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Impact of wildfires on air quality in Utah

By Courtney Johns
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – While much of the Wasatch Front saw smoke over the weekend air quality experts say the air quality was in decent shape on Monday.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, one of the main concerns with wildfires is particulate matter.

According to the department, most of Utah remained in the green category for much of Monday. While portions of the state have seen an increase in ozone levels at times, it is expected around this time of year.

20 human-caused wildfires erupt in Utah over the weekend

Division of Air Quality Director Bryce Bird said this year’s air quality is better than what the state has seen in years past. Bird said high gas prices have helped, causing people to spend less time on the roads as well as weather conditions.

“We’ve had wind events, we’ve had some clouds over our area that have helped to calm the formation of ozone in the summertime. So that combination has been favorable up to this point, but of course, it could change at any time,” said Bird.

That being said, the latest air quality forecasts predict moderate air quality tomorrow and Wednesday throughout the state, which means unusually sensitive people should consider reducing their time outdoors.

Bird also added air quality is also at its worst typically towards the end of the summer.

For the latest air quality reports go to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality site.

