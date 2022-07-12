ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Major Update On Dolph Ziggler’s WWE TV Status

By Robert Gunier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome big news coming out of tonight’s main event match on “Raw” is less about the in-ring action and more about a surprise appearance by Dolph Ziggler. The former WWE World Champion has appeared sporadically on the main roster throughout 2022, last being seen on the June 27 episode of “Raw”...

Andy Schneider
3d ago

It's about time they put Ziggler as a singles competitor in the mix again. Fantastic wrestler and great mic skills. Was a great champ before and he should be again. Always does what the company wants.

Ray Brown
3d ago

Love him or hate him, Ziggler does what he’s told, makes everyone look good doing it and has had a steady paycheck for 16 years. That’s right, the Spirit Squad was 2006

Odorless 421
3d ago

The only member to still gain wresting status, breaking out of the Spirit Squad. from back in the day 😜

