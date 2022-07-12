Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries in crash with car in Gresham

DA's office won't charge Beaverton man they believe lost consciousness before striking the victims Feb. 20The Washington County District Attorney's Office will not prosecute a 51-year-old Beaverton driver who apparently lost consciousness, striking and killing two Sherwood girls last February.
That announcement came from the DA's Office late Thursday afternoon, July 14.
The crash killed Elliana Kramer, 16, and Amelia Green, 11, as they were walking westbound along the north side of Southwest Edy Road on Feb. 20, when the driver "lost consciousness while driving which resulted in a loss of control of his vehicle," read a news release from the DA's...
