Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries in crash with car in Gresham

Collision between Jeep, sedan on Wednesday, July 13, lands both vehicles in nearby embankmentMany in Sandy around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, were likely concerned as several fire engines and AMR rigs raced to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Dubarko and Highway 211. People will be happy to know no one involved sustained any critical injuries. According to a report from Sandy Fire Chief Phil Schneider, a man was driving in a Jeep down Highway 211 when the driver of another vehicle appeared to have run a stop sign on Dubarko Road and crashed into the...

SANDY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO