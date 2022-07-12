Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch Center to host grand opening

PERU – City officials and Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch personnel celebrated the ribbon cutting of IVRD’s expanded new home on Wednesday morning. The dispatch center, also the former Peru Police Department building on 503 4th Street in Peru will serve as an extension for dispatchers serving the Illinois Valley. Building and Grounds Chairman and Peru Police Lieutenant Douglas Bernabei, says talks of the city combined force began back in 2004, then once new legislation passed, area cities came together to form the regional dispatch center in 2016.
OTTAWA – Bridges carrying I-80 over the Illinois Railway in Ottawa, will be closed for painting, weather permitting on Monday. The bridges are 2 miles east of the Illinois 23 interchange, exit 90. One lane eastbound will be closed during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of September. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time passing through the area.
STREATOR – A fun color run event originally scheduled for June in Streator has been moved to August 6th. The run is for kids age 5-14 and will be raising money for an area non-profit. Safe Journeys supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence, along with those that are affected by the violence, including children and adolescents. They offer their programs to schools and communities in the area. The 1st Annual Safe Journeys Color Run for Kid will begin at Twister Hill Park in Streator and follow the Hopalong Cassidy Trail. The race is 1.5 miles and there will be turnaround points for littles if desired. Registration will be $25 with the run beginning at 8:30. The heats will be age-appropriate (ages 5-6, 7-8,9-10, 11-12, 13-14). Registration ends on August 1. To register, visit www.raceentry.com/races/annual-color-run/2022/register.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A prayer of preservation was held on Peoria’s south end Thursday night. Local pastors and organizations are looking to heal Peoria through prayers. More than 20 people from different churches and organizations came together Thursday night on the corner of Griswold and Krause. “We...
Police in Mendota are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday in a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. She was identified by police as 30-year-old Kelsey J. Zoss, of Mendota. Police and paramedics were called to the home early Wednesday morning and attempted life saving measures...
Five workers were electrocuted while working on a home in the 1400 block of N. 1659th Road in LaSalle County, north of Streator, on Tuesday. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says it happened when one of the contractors struck a power line which came into contact with a gutter electrocuting and knocking down five people.
MENDOTA – OSF Saint Paul Medical Center will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Friday from Noon – 5PM in conference room C. ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to OSF Saint Paul and many other communities in our region. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800)747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org.
PERU – North America’s largest roofing manufacturer will be building a facility in North Central Illinois. It was announced on Thursday that GAF, will build an $80 million, 450,000 sq. foot roofing plant in Peru just north of I-80 and west of Plant Road on the OmniTrax rail line. Construction on the facility, which will manufacture the company’s EngeryGuard line of products, is expected to break ground this year with production beginning on site in 2024. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority, Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Intersect Illinois played major roles in helping bring the opportunity to Peru. The new plant is expected to employ more than 70 workers.
LASALLE – The city of LaSalle is seeking a new economic development director. Leah Inman, who began the position in 2020, will be stepping down this summer. City officials say Inman was instrumental in a number of projects including the installation of EV charging units and guiding businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Inman has agreed to assist in the search for a new hire to fill the position and the City of LaSalle expects to hire Inman’s services on a contractor basis following her departure. Interested applicants should send their resumes to La Salle City Hall.
MORRIS – A Grundy County veterans group was the victim of theft during a donations collection event outside a retailer in Morris. The Morris Police Department say they were called on Thursday afternoon to a retailer in the 300 block of US Route 6 for a theft in progress. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store and a subject jumped out, took the donation bucket and fled the area allegedly at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported during the theft. The Minooka Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle later on I-80 and took three individuals into custody and charged them with a Class 3 Felony for Theft over $500. Officials say the bucket and donations were recovered and will be returned to the veterans group.
The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford neighborhood held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about the rise in violence in their neighborhood. The Rolling Green Association organized the event at Broadway Covenant Church. Some of the topics included criminal reform and preventing domestic violence. Many people raised concerns about increasing violence in the neighborhood. “I […]
A blown tire is blamed for causing a semi accident that snarled traffic between Peru and La Salle. At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, a call went out about a single-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 80 between Peru and La Salle. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says the front passenger side tire blew, causing the big rig to hit an overpass. Nobody was hurt.
SPRING VALLEY – Truckers Against Trafficking made a pit stop at Walmart Distribution Center in Spring Valley, for the first time ever, on Tuesday. The Freedom Drivers Project is a mobile trailer exhibit with a theater station inside and actual artifacts from trafficking cases. Susan Dodd, Director of Human Resources says the audience of the educational exhibit isn’t just for truckers.
This would be another "look at this abandoned place" article if it weren't for what happened inside the house. It would be surprising if there were no paranormal activity inside the home considering its history with death. Both interior and exterior photos of this abandoned property are creeping and cringy.
